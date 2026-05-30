Ranveer Singh tried to fix Don 3 fallout but Farhan and Zoya Akhtar allegedly said 'no'

Ranveer Singh’s reported attempt to reconnect after Don 3 fallout didn’t work out
Dubai: The ongoing fallout surrounding Don 3 continues to ripple through Bollywood, with reports suggesting that Ranveer Singh has made behind-the-scenes efforts to repair his professional relationship with filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and producer Zoya Akhtar, but without success.
According to Times of India, the actor, was originally attached to headline the much-anticipated reboot of the iconic franchise and allegedly attempted to de-escalate tensions by proposing a new collaboration. Sources claim Ranveer was open to working on a mutually agreed project with either Farhan Akhtar or his sister Zoya Akhtar, in an effort to move past the disagreement that followed his exit from Don 3.
However, insiders quoted in multiple reports suggest that the proposal was declined, with both filmmakers reportedly unwilling to revisit a professional partnership with the actor at this stage. The same reports indicate that even an attempt to reconnect through alternate project ideas did not change the situation.
Ranveer Singh's untimely departure is said to have disrupted pre-production plans and led to significant financial implications for the production team, with some reports estimating losses in the multi-crore range.
While the exact circumstances of the exit have been widely debated in industry circles, the incident has now escalated into a broader professional rift, Singh is also said to be under an alleged 'shadow ban' by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), reportedly after he did not respond to several notices issued in connection with a complaint lodged by Farhan Akhtar with the trade union last month.
As a result of which members across FWICE’s 30 affiliated crafts would refrain from working with Ranveer Singh.