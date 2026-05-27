After FWICE's directive, CINTAA said that they had not been involved by either party
The controversy around Don 3 has now pulled another film body into the conversation. A day after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh over the ongoing dispute surrounding the film, Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) president Poonam Dhillon said the association was never consulted by either side.
Speaking to Variety India, Poonam expressed surprise that neither the actor nor the producers chose to involve CINTAA despite the matter escalating publicly. She said the association could have stepped in to mediate had it been approached earlier.
“It’s a very strange situation to be in because it’s one of our members, but neither the artist nor the producer or the Federation informed us or took us into confidence. We could have tried to resolve the issue. That is what our association is there for — to resolve such issues or disputes or any kind of problems that arise between an actor and a producer,” she said.
Poonam also maintained that she could not take sides without knowing the full details of the dispute. At the same time, she admitted feeling disappointed that CINTAA had been left out entirely, especially since Ranveer is a member of the association.
“Ranveer, being a part of CINTAA, could have involved us and approached us so we could have tried to resolve the issue in a more amicable way. I would like every actor to honour their commitments in the best possible way. If there are any issues, they should handle them and, if needed, approach the association so we can resolve them together. Because the fact is that we don’t really know much. So I cannot say whether he is wrong or they are wrong. I simply don’t know,” she added.
The fallout traces back to 2023, when Farhan Akhtar announced Ranveer as the new lead of Don 3. But by December 2025, reports began surfacing about tensions between Ranveer and Excel Entertainment heads Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani after the actor allegedly exited the project following the success of Dhurandhar with filmmaker Aditya Dhar.
Last month, Farhan reportedly approached FWICE, alleging that Ranveer’s withdrawal had caused losses of nearly Rs 45 crore. In its statement, FWICE said, “The complaint was filed by filmmaker Farhan Akhtar before IFTDA on 11 April 2026, following which the matter was officially referred to FWICE for further course of action and appropriate intervention. In accordance with the principles of fairness, transparency and natural justice, FWICE convened meetings to hear the matter from all concerned parties.”
According to the federation, Farhan and Ritesh informed the body that approximately Rs 45 crore had already been invested into the film’s pre-production stage. They also reportedly argued that losing a lead actor at such an advanced phase could severely impact both finances and the project’s execution.
Later on Monday, Ranveer’s spokesperson, said the actor believes such disputes should be handled with “dignity, maturity, and mutual respect.”
The statement emphasised that he holds the 'highest' regard for the film fraternity, and everyone associated with the Don franchise. “Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.”
The statement further added, “While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead.”
His team also reiterated that the actor has “deep respect and goodwill” for all those connected to the project, while expressing hope that the franchise continues to enjoy success. “Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance,” the spokesperson concluded.
Ranveer hasn't commented personally on the matter as yet.