Ranveer Singh’s reported exit from the project triggered conversations about contracts
Farhan Akhtar has addressed the ongoing discussions surrounding his much-anticipated directorial venture Don 3, which has recently been at the centre of reported tensions involving actor Ranveer Singh. Speaking candidly, the filmmaker acknowledged that the situation did turn 'messy', but said he has chosen to step back with perspective, drawing on years of experience in the industry rather than getting caught in the noise.
Reflecting on his journey during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Farhan spoke about the unpredictability of filmmaking and how it has shaped his mindset over the years.
“What I’ve learnt is expect the unexpected. You can’t take anything for granted until it’s on film,” said Farhan in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter India.
Marking 25 years in cinema this year, he also looked back at his early breakthrough with Dil Chahta Hai (2001), recalling how the debut ensemble cast came together, including Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, and Dimple Kapadia.
“You realise at some point there’ll be a period that would come that would be a bit challenging. You’ve had it good. It’s okay, just take it in your stride. I inculcated a lot from the experiences of people who came before me. There will be these moments which will come along that’ll be challenging creatively and existentially. You’d wonder, do I have what it takes?,” Farhan said.
The situation around Don 3 has been widely discussed in industry circles following Ranveer Singh’s exit from the project, which triggered conversations about contracts, timelines, and financial commitments.
Recently, a report in Free Press Journal suggests that both sides are now working towards an amicable resolution, aiming to avoid a drawn-out legal dispute.
Sources indicate that Singh has reportedly offered to return the advance payment he received and may also address certain production-related costs incurred during the early stages of development.
There are also unconfirmed reports of a possible creative understanding linked to Singh’s upcoming film Pralay, though no official confirmation has been made regarding any such arrangement.
The disagreement is believed to have surfaced in late 2025 after Singh stepped away from the project, prompting concern within Excel Entertainment, led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The production house is said to have already invested significantly in early development work, including script preparations and pre-production planning.
At the same time, people close to Singh have maintained that his decision was influenced more by scheduling and broader career planning rather than purely creative differences.
Industry mediation is understood to have encouraged both parties to explore an out-of-court settlement.