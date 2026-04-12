GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh dance to celebrate Anant Ambani's 31st birthday

SRK, Ranveer and Bollywood stars light up Anant Ambani’s Jamnagar celebration

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
SRK and Ranveer Singh at Anant Ambani's birthday
SRK and Ranveer Singh at Anant Ambani's birthday

Dubai: Anant Ambani's 31st birthday celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat has given the internet exactly what it needed this week. A star-studded bash hosted by the Ambani family on 10 April brought together some of Bollywood's biggest names for an evening that included a soulful bhajan night, garba performances and dance moments that have since gone thoroughly viral.

The moment everyone is talking about

Singer Kailash Kher performed at the celebration and shared a video on Instagram from the evening, captioning it simply with "Har Har Mahadev." The clip showed the crowd fully immersed in the music, but it was two faces in particular that caught everyone's attention.

Ranveer Singh was completely unleashed, dancing with the kind of full-body, zero-inhibition energy that only he seems capable of producing in public. Shah Rukh Khan was also on his feet, dancing alongside wife Gauri Khan, who wore a simple grey suit for the evening while SRK kept it classic in black. Nita Ambani was also seen vibing to the music, visibly lost in the moment.

A night of music, garba and cake

The bhajan evening was just one part of a larger celebration. Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor were also spotted performing garba together, and both were seen cutting the birthday cake alongside Anant. The warmth and energy of the evening came through clearly in every clip that made its way onto social media.

The birthday wishes

Salman Khan, who flew to Jamnagar for the occasion, shared a photo on Instagram of himself embracing Anant with a caption that has been widely shared. Translated from Hindi, it read: "Listen to this, if your memory is weak then write it down: this man will lift the whole country too. Long live my younger brother Anant, an Ambani of both heart and mind. Pure soul."

Shah Rukh Khan kept his Instagram Story wish warm and characteristically genuine. "Here's wishing Anant Ambani a very happy birthday. May you continue to do all the good you do and uphold all that is positive and right. Keep up the good work and keep bringing smiles to people through your work. God bless you with the best of health and happiness always."

Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
Show More
Related Topics:
bollywoodshah rukh khan

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

SRK, Salman Khan also sent wishes to Anant Ambani on his birthday

SRK, Salman and Ranveer at Anant Ambani’s Bash

2m read
SRK and Sourav Ganguly hug it out at Eden Gardens

SRK and Sourav Ganguly hug it out at Eden Gardens

2m read
Talks about Shah Rukh Khan to join White Lotus have been going around

Is Shah Rukh Khan joining The White Lotus?

3m read
Priyanka Chopra hails Ranveer Singh's top form in Dhurandhar 2

Priyanka Chopra hails Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2

2m read