SRK, Ranveer and Bollywood stars light up Anant Ambani’s Jamnagar celebration
Dubai: Anant Ambani's 31st birthday celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat has given the internet exactly what it needed this week. A star-studded bash hosted by the Ambani family on 10 April brought together some of Bollywood's biggest names for an evening that included a soulful bhajan night, garba performances and dance moments that have since gone thoroughly viral.
Singer Kailash Kher performed at the celebration and shared a video on Instagram from the evening, captioning it simply with "Har Har Mahadev." The clip showed the crowd fully immersed in the music, but it was two faces in particular that caught everyone's attention.
Ranveer Singh was completely unleashed, dancing with the kind of full-body, zero-inhibition energy that only he seems capable of producing in public. Shah Rukh Khan was also on his feet, dancing alongside wife Gauri Khan, who wore a simple grey suit for the evening while SRK kept it classic in black. Nita Ambani was also seen vibing to the music, visibly lost in the moment.
The bhajan evening was just one part of a larger celebration. Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor were also spotted performing garba together, and both were seen cutting the birthday cake alongside Anant. The warmth and energy of the evening came through clearly in every clip that made its way onto social media.
Salman Khan, who flew to Jamnagar for the occasion, shared a photo on Instagram of himself embracing Anant with a caption that has been widely shared. Translated from Hindi, it read: "Listen to this, if your memory is weak then write it down: this man will lift the whole country too. Long live my younger brother Anant, an Ambani of both heart and mind. Pure soul."
Shah Rukh Khan kept his Instagram Story wish warm and characteristically genuine. "Here's wishing Anant Ambani a very happy birthday. May you continue to do all the good you do and uphold all that is positive and right. Keep up the good work and keep bringing smiles to people through your work. God bless you with the best of health and happiness always."
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.
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