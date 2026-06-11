Hrithik Roshan replaces Shah Rukh Khan for Jailer 2 cameo, reunites with Rajinikanth after 40 years

According to a report by Variety India, Hrithik is set to shoot his portions in Chennai on June 22 and 23. While the makers are keeping details tightly sealed, this isn’t being positioned as a blink-and-miss appearance. Instead, his character is expected to land at a crucial juncture in the narrative, actively pushing forward the storyline and assisting Rajinikanth’s Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in a major way.