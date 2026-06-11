Hrithik Roshan replaces Shah Rukh Khan for Jailer 2 cameo, reunites with Rajinikanth after 40 years

Shah Rukh Khan opted out, owing to his prior commitments to his film King
In a new development, Hrithik Roshan is set to make a cameo appearance in Jailer 2. The update follows weeks of speculation over which Bollywood star would join Rajinikanth’s universe for a surprise role.
Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan was reportedly in consideration for the special appearance but eventually stepped away due to scheduling conflicts. His calendar is currently full with commitments to his upcoming film King, which also marks the silver-screen debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan.
According to a report by Variety India, Hrithik is set to shoot his portions in Chennai on June 22 and 23. While the makers are keeping details tightly sealed, this isn’t being positioned as a blink-and-miss appearance. Instead, his character is expected to land at a crucial juncture in the narrative, actively pushing forward the storyline and assisting Rajinikanth’s Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in a major way.
The report also suggests that the team is building a look and presence tailored specifically for this role. A series of look tests is reportedly planned right before filming begins, hinting that Hrithik’s screen presence will come with a distinct visual identity rather than a familiar star image.
There’s also a nostalgic twist behind this casting. Back in 1986, Hrithik once appeared alongside Rajinikanth in Bhagwaan Dada, not as a co-star in the modern sense, but as a child actor. He played the foster son of Rajinikanth’s character.
Before Hrithik entered the picture, the special cameo was widely expected to bring Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan together on screen, a pairing that had fans buzzing with excitement.
But that plan didn’t move forward. As reported by Mid-day, Shah Rukh opted out primarily due to his commitment to King.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced under Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 is stacking its cast with power across industries. Alongside Rajinikanth, the film is expected to feature appearances from Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi, and Mithun Chakraborty.
The ensemble includes Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, and SJ Suryah are also part of the key lineup, adding even more weight to a film already shaping up as a multi-industry spectacle.