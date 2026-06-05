'Sad': Hrithik Roshan says he's stuck in 'good-guy' image, wants more morally slippery roles

Hrithik has hinted that he’s itching to break free from the “good guy” mould that keeps getting recycled around him. Taking to Instagram, Hrithik posted a moody nighttime selfie from a Paris street, with the Eiffel Tower glowing in the background. “Just got asked what’s the kind of role I’m looking for. And I surprised myself when it came to me. Remember Zaffar from Luck by Chance? That’s the one,” he wrote.