'Sad': Hrithik Roshan says he's stuck in 'good-guy' image, wants more morally slippery roles

Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram and shared his views, wishing for complex roles
We hear you, Hrithik.
Over nearly three decades, Hrithik Roshan has done...everything. He has been through an unusually wide emotional and cinematic spectrum, from the pop-culture phenomenon of Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, where the Raj–Rohan double act became a defining early 2000s reset, to a career that quickly branched into more textured, offbeat turns in films like Fiza and Mission Kashmir, alongside his run of romantic, lovelorn heroes that included the often-excitable 'Rohan/Raj' archetypes. (Looking at you Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon and Mujhse Dosti Karoge)
And in 2006, he turned up in Dhoom 2, with the classic Aryan, an antagonist so meticulous that he could never be caught. Maybe he could disguise himself as the Queen of England, or a marble statue who knew? Aryan was wonderfully smarmy, smooth and charming: Just what an action-flick of that calibre needed.
In recent years, apart from a vengeful man on a quest in Kaabil, Hrithik also starred as sly, morally slippery Vedha from Vikram Vedha. The actor clearly misses those days, and wants to return to that zone.
Hrithik has hinted that he’s itching to break free from the “good guy” mould that keeps getting recycled around him. Taking to Instagram, Hrithik posted a moody nighttime selfie from a Paris street, with the Eiffel Tower glowing in the background. “Just got asked what’s the kind of role I’m looking for. And I surprised myself when it came to me. Remember Zaffar from Luck by Chance? That’s the one,” he wrote.
He went on to add, “I’d jump on something like that. But directors only wanna see me play the good guy. Sad.”
That 'Zaffar' reference points back to his brief but unforgettable cameo in Luck by Chance, where he played a charismatic yet complicated movie star—written and directed by Zoya Akhtar. Even in limited screen time, the role had enough edge to linger far beyond its runtime.
Moreover, Zoya was quick to respond to his post, dropping a playful, “Let’s get that coffee.
To be sure, fans wouldn't mind either, seeing Hrithik playing morally grey characters. After all, even though Vikram Vedha did not perform up to expectations, Hrithik's performance received much praise.
On the work front, he was last seen in War 2, and is now gearing up for a major new chapter, his directorial debut with Krrish 4, where he’ll also star. He’s also stepping into OTT production with Storm, a Mumbai-set thriller for Prime Video.
But if this Instagram hint is anything to go by, hopefully, the next Hrithik film won't be saving the day, it might be about complicating it.