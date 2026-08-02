Hrithik vs Kangana feud reignites: What the viral ‘apology’ trend means

Social media trend revives 2016 Hrithik–Kangana row, sparks new war of words
A decade-old Bollywood controversy has returned to the spotlight after actors Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut found themselves at the centre of a fresh social media debate.
The latest exchange began after a viral online trend titled “We Need to Apologise to Hrithik” started gaining attention, with users revisiting the actors’ highly publicised 2016 dispute. Hrithik responded to the discussion, urging people not to form opinions based only on social media narratives.
Hours later, Kangana hit back, accusing Hrithik of adding to the online controversy and asking him to speak out against people she claimed were targeting her while using his name.
The discussion started after author Freddy Birdy shared a post suggesting that “the world owes an apology to Hrithik Roshan”.
Reacting to the post, Hrithik said he preferred to wait for facts and context rather than follow changing social media opinions.
“My friend, siding with ‘A’ just because you don’t like ‘B’ anymore is a small part of the larger systemic issue plaguing our society,” he wrote, adding that he would wait for the right context and facts before responding.
His comment quickly went viral, with many users connecting it to his past dispute with Kangana.
Kangana shared a report about Hrithik’s comments on her Instagram Stories and responded with a strongly worded message.
While saying she was happy that Hrithik had found love with actor and musician Saba Azad, she asked him to avoid remarks that could reignite the controversy.
She said Hrithik should instead speak against those allegedly trolling her while using his name, adding that he should “stop adding fuel to fire”.
The renewed online debate followed a separate exchange involving Kangana and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das.
After Kangana’s comments on student protests led to a public response from Das, he joked that his friends believed he resembled a young Hrithik Roshan — a remark that sparked memes and revived discussions around the actors’ past feud.
My friends told me, You look like a young Hrithik Roshan. Maybe that’s why Kangana is attacking youSaurav Das
The latest exchange has brought back memories of the actors’ 2016 public dispute.
The controversy began after Kangana referred to Hrithik as her “silly ex” during an interview. Hrithik denied that the two had been in a relationship, leading to a public disagreement that later escalated into a legal battle.
The dispute involved legal notices, public statements and allegations from both sides, becoming one of Bollywood’s most widely discussed controversies.
Nearly a decade later, the issue continues to resurface whenever social media discussions bring the two actors back into the spotlight.