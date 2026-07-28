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Kangana Ranaut calls Gen Z protest reels 'puke-inducing,' takes swipe at viral Cockroach Janta Party movement

Actor-MP slams youth-led Cockroach Janta Party reels as 'crass' and 'filth'

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Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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‘Nobody takes her seriously’: Oppn targets Kangana Ranaut over Gen Z remarks
‘Nobody takes her seriously’: Oppn targets Kangana Ranaut over Gen Z remarks

Dubai: Kangana Ranaut calls Gen Z protest reels 'puke-inducing,' takes swipe at viral Cockroach Janta Party movement

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has never been one to mince her words, and her latest target is the Gen Z-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement that has dominated headlines and social media over the past week.

The BJP MP from Mandi took to Instagram Stories on Monday to criticise the protest movement's viral reels, calling them "puke inducing" and questioning the conduct and language of the young demonstrators.

"The way they speak, and the kind of language they are using, never in my life I have seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once. Ewwww, who is birthing and raising them?" Ranaut wrote.

She also mocked the protesters for embracing the "cockroach" identity, a label that the youth-led movement reclaimed and turned into its defining symbol.

"You call yourself cockroaches and look/behave like them as there is no paradox or juxtaposition there, just simply subjecting the world to your filth and garbage and ugliness," she wrote.

Ranaut wrapped up her posts by saying she was "scarred by these reels."

The protest that shook the government

Her comments come after the Cockroach Janta Party emerged as one of India's most talked-about youth movements, with thousands of students gathering at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar to protest alleged examination irregularities and demand sweeping reforms in the education system.

The demonstrations, fuelled largely by social media, eventually prompted negotiations between CJP representatives and the Centre. The protests were called off after the government accepted the group's key demand, leading to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi has since taken over the portfolio.

Who is Rhiya Ahir?

Among the movement's breakout faces is Mumbai-based model and content creator Rhiya Ahir, whose image became synonymous with the protests after she was photographed standing in front of a police van carrying detained demonstrators during a rain-soaked march in Mumbai.

The dramatic visuals quickly went viral, with many social media users praising her as a symbol of peaceful resistance. However, the attention also sparked intense online backlash. Ahir later filed a police complaint, alleging that she had been subjected to targeted trolling, defamation and misogynistic abuse after her photographs spread across the internet.

While Ahir has become an unexpected face of the movement, the CJP has consistently maintained that its campaign is about systemic reforms rather than individual personalities.

A fresh political flashpoint

Ranaut's remarks have added another chapter to the heated national conversation surrounding the protests. While supporters have hailed the movement as a rare example of young Indians successfully holding those in power accountable, critics—including the actor-MP—have questioned both its methods and its online culture.

As debate continues to rage across social media, the Cockroach Janta Party's protests have already left a lasting mark on India's political landscape, proving that a digital-first movement can quickly translate into real-world political pressure.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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