Kangana Ranaut calls Gen Z protest reels 'puke-inducing,' takes swipe at viral Cockroach Janta Party movement

"The way they speak, and the kind of language they are using, never in my life I have seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once. Ewwww, who is birthing and raising them?" Ranaut wrote.

The dramatic visuals quickly went viral, with many social media users praising her as a symbol of peaceful resistance. However, the attention also sparked intense online backlash. Ahir later filed a police complaint, alleging that she had been subjected to targeted trolling, defamation and misogynistic abuse after her photographs spread across the internet.

The demonstrations, fuelled largely by social media, eventually prompted negotiations between CJP representatives and the Centre. The protests were called off after the government accepted the group's key demand, leading to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi has since taken over the portfolio.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.