Every chase came with its own soundtrack. Some protesters fled to the rousing beats of Chak De India. Others chose Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The internet's favourite, however, was the gloriously chaotic Bhaag DK Bose, whose repeated chorus of "bhaag"—run—could hardly have been more perfectly timed.

When police used batons and teargas to stop protesters marching towards Parliament on July 20, the internet barely blinked before doing what it does best. The footage was edited into endless Subway Surfers-style videos, complete with obstacle-course graphics that made sprinting from police resemble a mobile game.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has since announced fast-track courts to prosecute those responsible for examination paper leaks, but the Cockroach Janta Party says that falls well short of what students are demanding and has vowed to continue its sit-in until broader reforms are introduced.

Scenes from the 2023 hit Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar were remixed into political satire by replacing the film's romantic leads with political figures. A lyric originally about an inattentive lover -- "They may be mine, but they never listen to me" -- was repurposed into a biting commentary on students who feel ignored.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.