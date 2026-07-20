Activist Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly removed from the protest site on Saturday
The protest around activist Sonam Wangchuk is gathering more support ahead of a planned march to Parliament, with actors Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj joining demonstrators at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Sunday.
Wangchuk remains admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after he was forcibly removed from the protest site on Saturday. On Monday, members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), supporters and several film personalities are expected to march towards Parliament in a proposed ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest, coinciding with the start of the Monsoon session.
Videos of Azmi and Raj expressing solidarity with the protesters have since circulated widely online.
Azmi was seen interacting with protesters and extending her support to those taking part in the agitation.
In one widely shared video, the actor sits beside a protester who has been on an indefinite hunger strike. She holds the protester’s hands, gently kisses them and caresses her face in a gesture of support.
“Thank you, Shabana ma’am, for your support, solidarity and love,” the protester wrote while sharing the video.
Azmi also addressed those gathered at Jantar Mantar and expressed her support for Wangchuk and his ongoing hunger strike.
Prakash Raj, who had previously visited the protest site, returned on Sunday to stand with the demonstrators.
“I am with you tonight. I am right here. We will see what happens,” he told the gathering.
The actor later shared a selfie video from the venue, captioning it, “Youth of our country are #JustAsking.”
Although Raj did not make a detailed statement in the video, protesters could be heard raising slogans in the background. He pointed towards them and said, “That’s youngsters fighting for the cause,” before ending the video with a smile.
Filmmaker Kiran Rao had also changed her Instagram display picture to an image of Wangchuk carrying the message, “I Support Sonam.”
In a statement, Rao said she stood with Wangchuk, Abhijeet Dipke, the Cockroach Janta Party and citizens protesting in support of students’ rights.
“I stand in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk, Abhijeet Dipke, the CJP, and all the citizens of this country, young and old, who are protesting for the rights of our students. My salaams to Sonam ji, Neha, Maneesh, Ameen and all the others for undertaking a hunger strike to make sure that justice is served. Our nation is indebted to you for shaking us out of our apathy and reminding us that every voice counts,” she wrote.
Rao also questioned the lack of response to the protest.
“It is so distressing to witness the complete silence that this hunger strike has been met with, even after 19 days. What will it take for those in power to listen to the people?… it is shocking and inhumane. I urge the government to enter into a dialogue with the protestors, to understand the pain of the students, and end this impasse. We the people have a right to be heard. #sonamwangchuk #neet #cockroachjanataparty.”
Her support comes shortly after Aamir Khan addressed the long-standing belief that his character Rancho in 3 Idiots was based on Wangchuk.
The actor recently said the assumption was factually incorrect, explaining that neither he nor the film’s writers knew about Wangchuk while making the 2009 film. However, Khan also expressed concern over the activist’s deteriorating health and hoped he would end his indefinite fast soon.
Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha has continued to show her support through videos and Instagram Stories.
One of her Stories reshared a post by the Cockroach Janta Party calling on people to gather at 9 am on July 20 in support of Wangchuk. The post featured a map of the proposed route from Jantar Mantar to Parliament and carried the hashtag #ChaloSansad.
“Shanti. Ekta. Samman,” Sinha wrote while sharing it.
Earlier, after Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday, Sinha shared a video expressing concern over his removal from the protest site.
“What happened with Sonam Sir today wasn’t right. I am glad he is accompanied by his wife. He is still strong and alert. I have been seeing him and the thousands of protesters who have followed a non-violent path to make their point. We are all aware that the youth is the future of our country,” she said.
Addressing the protesters, she added, “Hats off to you for how, despite all the setbacks, you have remained non-violent and calm.”
Sinha also urged those planning to join Monday’s march to remain peaceful.
“Please keep your voice fearless, but also maintain the decorum that has been followed throughout this protest. Peace. Unity. Respect. Every citizen has the right to question, and when people do so without violence, they deserve to be heard. I stand with the youth, the Constitution, the students and the nation. Let’s all hope for the best. I am with you.”
Wangchuk was removed from Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police on Saturday and taken to Safdarjung Hospital. He has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28, demanding educational reforms and greater transparency in examinations following the NEET paper leak controversy, which sparked nationwide outrage after several students died by suicide.