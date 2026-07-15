The protest began on June 20, with Wangchuk joining the agitation on June 28
As Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike entered its 17th day on Tuesday, a steady stream of public figures continued to rally behind the educationist and climate activist. The latest to visit Delhi's Jantar Mantar was actor Swara Bhasker, who met Wangchuk at the protest site and expressed solidarity with the ongoing movement.
Wangchuk has been fasting as part of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest, which has now entered its 24th day. With concerns mounting over his health, Bhasker's visit added another high-profile voice to the growing support for the campaign.
The Cockroach Janta Party shared photographs from Jantar Mantar on Instagram, showing Bhasker speaking with protesters and sitting beside Wangchuk during his fast. The post was captioned, "Unapologetic & fearless actress Swara Bhasker Joins the protest at Jantar Mantar!"
Bhasker also reposted the images on her Instagram Stories. In one post, she wrote, "Thank you for fighting for the future of all our children." Sharing another photograph with Wangchuk, she added, "The indefatigable Sonam Wangchuk sir is fighting for your children’s future. All my solidarity and gratitude."
Bhasker's visit came a day after several well-known personalities, including actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, writer Arundhati Roy, and economist Jayati Ghosh, issued a joint appeal urging Wangchuk to end his fast while reaffirming their backing for the cause.
In the statement, released on Monday, the signatories said they were "immensely grateful" to Wangchuk and the other protesters for continuing the movement despite the toll it was taking on their health.
"We salute your sense of purpose, the determination and courage with which you are spearheading this movement for students and youth across the country," the statement read, according to PTI.
At the same time, they appealed to Wangchuk and fellow protesters to stop the indefinite hunger strike, saying, "We request you to please consider ending this hunger strike immediately in the interests of the longer and more difficult struggle ahead. This battle is a marathon, not a sprint, and we need you, your strength and leadership in the days to come."
The statement also criticised the government's continued silence on the protesters' demands, expressing concern that the lack of response could further jeopardise their health.
"We worry that their negligence in responding to your demands will only worsen the already fragile state of health that many of you are in," it concluded.
The group also urged Delhi residents to participate in the CJP's planned march to Parliament on July 20.
Actor Omi Vaidya, who played Chatur Ramalingam, better known as 'Silencer', in 3 Idiots, also extended his support to Wangchuk.
Drawing a connection to Phunsukh Wangdu—the beloved character in the film inspired by Wangchuk's life, Vaidya posted an emotional video on Instagram titled, "I don't want Phunsukh Wangdu to die."
Tuesday marked the 24th day of the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar and the 17th day of Wangchuk's indefinite fast.
AISA activist Deepak, who had also been on a hunger strike since June 28, was admitted to Delhi's RML Hospital on Monday after his health deteriorated.
The protest began on June 20, with Wangchuk joining the agitation on June 28. Protesters are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Rs 1 crore in compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.
They have also announced a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, coinciding with the opening day of the Monsoon Session.