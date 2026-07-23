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We must create a culture where merit wins, Sachin Tendulkar says amid CJP protests

CJP on Thursday called for nationwide peaceful protests on July 24

Last updated:
Jai Rai
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters shout slogans at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 23, 2026 during the ongoing protest demanding the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET exam irregularities.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters shout slogans at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 23, 2026 during the ongoing protest demanding the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET exam irregularities.
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Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has called on society to come together to ensure that students do not have to suffer amid the nationwide protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The legendary cricketer is the second prominent Indian sports personality, after Yuvraj Singh, to comment on the issue.

Tendulkar’s remarks come amid ongoing youth-led protests demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, which has affected lakhs of students across the country.

The movement gained further momentum after social activist Sonam Wangchuk was detained by Delhi Police on the 19th day of his hunger strike, while opposition parties also extended their support to the protesters.

Taking to social media on Thursday, Tendulkar stressed the collective responsibility of society in shaping the values and culture that influence the younger generation.

“My father was a professor. He was a mentor and guide to many young students. One lesson that he instilled early on was, ‘Failure is okay, cheating is not. Never take shortcuts.’

“As adults in society, we have the responsibility of shaping culture. A society which prioritises outcomes over effort will seek shortcuts over meritocracy.

“Today, when students feel disappointed that their hard work hasn’t been rewarded, it is understandable. Collectively, we should all work together towards ensuring they don’t feel this way again,” Tendulkar said.

Tendulkar further emphasised the importance of rewarding hard work and ensuring that merit remains at the heart of the education system.

“Young India is full of dreams and energy. They are the fuel to our success. As a society, all of us, including parents, teachers, friends, relatives, schools, and administrators, have a massive responsibility and different roles to play in ensuring our youth remain encouraged and energised,” he said.

“We must create a culture where hard work is rewarded, honesty is encouraged, and merit wins. I am certain we will all find solutions that strengthen our children’s future and safeguard their aspirations. Jai Hind!” he added.

Meanwhile, the CJP on Thursday called for nationwide peaceful protests on July 24, demanding Pradhan’s resignation over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy.

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