'Will not be spared': Indian PM Modi vows fast-track courts for paper leaks as Delhi protests escalate

The protesters, mostly young students, have been demanding the resignation of the education minister over exam paper leaks since last month. The demonstrations snowballed on Monday after police fired tear gas and baton-charged tens of thousands of marchers heading to parliament on the opening day of the monsoon session. As tensions escalated, protesters hurled stones in what became the largest street rally in the capital in about five years. At least 178 people, including security personnel, were injured, according to police.