‘Sorry, Mom’: NEET aspirant dies by suicide after June 21 retest

18-year-old found the re-examination held on June 21 difficult
Dubai: An 18-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra’s Hingoli after reportedly finding the re-examination held on June 21 difficult.
Before taking the extreme step, he recorded a 33-second video apologising to his mother and saying, “Sorry, Mom.”
The student, identified as Sushil Dhage, had appeared for the NEET (UG) re-examination after the original May 3 test was cancelled following allegations of a question paper leak, Indian media reports said.
In the video, recorded on his mobile phone shortly before his death, Sushil is seen with folded hands saying: “Mom, I am going to take my own life today. Please don’t worry. In my next life, I will be born from your womb again and won’t cause you this kind of pain.”
Fighting back tears, he repeatedly sought his mother’s forgiveness, urged her to take care of herself and stay with Sumedh, believed to be his sibling. “I am in deep pain... I can’t do anything... I don’t understand anything anymore. Just forgive me,” he said.
12: NEET aspirants reported to have died by suicide between May 12 and June 21, according to media reports.
37 days: Period between cancellation of the original exam and the re-test.
May 12: NEET-UG 2026 examination cancelled following paper leak allegations.
June 21: Re-examination conducted for affected candidates.
2.3 million: Students registered for NEET-UG 2026.
93: Reported NEET-linked student suicides between 2021 and 2026, according to compiled media reports.
32: Reported NEET-linked student suicides in 2025, the highest annual figure in recent years.
He then sent the video to his family and allegedly jumped into a well on Wednesday. He was found dead shortly afterwards.
In their police complaint, his family said Sushil had found the June 21 re-examination difficult.
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical admissions, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was originally held on May 3 but was cancelled on May 12 after allegations of a paper leak. A CBI investigation into the case led to the arrest of a Pune-based chemistry lecturer, alleged to be the kingpin behind the leak, along with several others.
The re-examination was held on June 21 for affected candidates.
NEET is one of India’s largest competitive examinations, with millions of students competing every year for around one lakh undergraduate medical seats.
The tragedy is among several reported suicides involving NEET aspirants in the aftermath of the examination controversy, renewing concerns over the intense pressure faced by students.
The latest tragedy comes amid growing concern over the psychological toll of the NEET examination controversy. According to The Indian Express, at least 12 NEET aspirants have died by suicide across India in the 37 days between the cancellation of the May 3 examination and the June 21 re-examination, with families and investigators in several cases citing stress, uncertainty and the pressure of preparing for a second high-stakes test.
The deaths have been reported from several states, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Goa and Maharashtra, prompting renewed calls for stronger mental health support and counselling for students preparing for competitive examinations.