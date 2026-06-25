‘Sorry, Mom’: NEET aspirant dies by suicide after June 21 retest

In the video, recorded on his mobile phone shortly before his death, Sushil is seen with folded hands saying: “Mom, I am going to take my own life today. Please don’t worry. In my next life, I will be born from your womb again and won’t cause you this kind of pain.”

Fighting back tears, he repeatedly sought his mother’s forgiveness, urged her to take care of herself and stay with Sumedh, believed to be his sibling. “I am in deep pain... I can’t do anything... I don’t understand anything anymore. Just forgive me,” he said.

He then sent the video to his family and allegedly jumped into a well on Wednesday. He was found dead shortly afterwards.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical admissions, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was originally held on May 3 but was cancelled on May 12 after allegations of a paper leak. A CBI investigation into the case led to the arrest of a Pune-based chemistry lecturer, alleged to be the kingpin behind the leak, along with several others.

The latest tragedy comes amid growing concern over the psychological toll of the NEET examination controversy. According to The Indian Express, at least 12 NEET aspirants have died by suicide across India in the 37 days between the cancellation of the May 3 examination and the June 21 re-examination, with families and investigators in several cases citing stress, uncertainty and the pressure of preparing for a second high-stakes test.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.