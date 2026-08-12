Air India pilot found on cockpit floor after 300ft plunge, struggled to stand: Report

New Delhi: The pilot commanding an Air India flight that suddenly plunged 300 feet was reportedly found sitting on the cockpit floor after a stall warning and later struggled to stand after landing — fresh allegations that have deepened concerns over an incident in which more than 20 passengers and crew members were injured.

The latest disclosures provide a disturbing new account of events surrounding the August 4 flight, which was carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members when it suddenly lost around 300 feet during the cruise phase.

Sources told NDTV that the pilot was unable to stand straight. An investigator from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau allegedly told him that he was under CCTV surveillance and had to help him sit down.

Investigators will therefore have to establish not merely whether the substance was present but what bearing, if any, it had on the events aboard the aircraft.

When the pilot left the cockpit to use the bathroom, protocol required a cabin crew member to temporarily occupy his seat. Sources said the crew member had difficulty operating the pilot’s seat and was reprimanded by him.

On the return flight to Delhi, the same cabin crew member reportedly asked to work at the rear of the aircraft because she did not want to be near the cockpit.

Authorities have yet to publicly establish what caused AI-2379’s sudden 300-foot altitude loss, what triggered the stall warning, what the two pilots were doing immediately beforehand, and whether the reported drug-test results had any connection with the incident.

For the AAIB, the task now extends beyond reconstructing the aircraft’s sudden plunge. Investigators must determine what happened inside the cockpit, examine the crew’s actions before and during the flight, and establish whether the allegations surrounding the pilot played any role in an incident that left dozens of people injured.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.