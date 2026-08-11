Air India pilot smoked marijuana, failed 2 drug tests after 300ft plunge: Report

It stressed that “no inference regarding the cause of the occurrence should be drawn from any isolated piece of information while the investigation is in progress.”

The captain described trying to steady the first officer while he himself was being thrown around the cockpit, according to the report.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.