Air India Phuket-Delhi flight drops 300 feet during turbulence, passengers and crew injured

Brief mid-air turbulence on AI2379 leaves several hurt, all safely disembark
An Air India flight from Phuket, Thailand, to New Delhi encountered turbulence during its cruise on Tuesday, causing a brief change in altitude and leaving a small number of passengers and crew members with minor injuries.
Flight AI2379, operated by an Airbus A320, experienced a brief turbulence-related event during the cruise phase, resulting in a temporary change in altitude. The aircraft reportedly dropped around 300 feet after hitting the turbulence.
The flight, carrying 134 passengers, landed safely at Delhi airport shortly after 11am on Tuesday. All passengers and crew members disembarked safely.
Delhi airport sources said around 10 passengers and two crew members were taken to the Medanta medical centre at the airport for treatment.
Air India confirmed that some passengers and crew members suffered minor injuries and were taken to a medical facility as a precaution.
“There have been no serious injuries as of now. A small number of passengers and crew members with minor injuries requiring medical assessment have been taken to a medical facility at the airport for precautionary examination and care by Air India’s airport team and medical personnel,” an airline spokesperson said.
The airline said it was providing all necessary support to those affected and cooperating with authorities as part of the investigation into the turbulence event.
“Air India confirms that flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi on 4 August, experienced a brief in-flight turbulence-related event during cruise, resulting in a momentary change in altitude,” the spokesperson said.
“The aircraft landed safely in Delhi and all passengers and crew have safely disembarked,” the airline added.
A passenger told ANI that the turbulence struck while many travellers were asleep during the early morning flight and lasted for around two to three minutes.
“We will 100% take action against Air India,” the passenger said.
“It had been around an hour and a half since take-off. We were sleeping when the aircraft suddenly stopped moving normally and turned around. It continued like that for two to three minutes,” the passenger told ANI.
The passenger claimed that around 15 to 20 people were injured among the more than 100 passengers onboard and said, “We will 100% take action against Air India.”
Air India has not disclosed the exact number of people injured or provided further details about the turbulence incident. The airline reiterated that passenger and crew safety remains its top priority.