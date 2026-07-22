Police met the aircraft after the captain raised an in-flight security concern
Dubai: An easyJet flight bound for Liverpool was forced to return to Tenerife after a fight involving about 10 passengers broke out roughly half an hour after take-off, prompting the captain to declare a security concern and request police assistance on landing.
Spanish air traffic controllers reported that the disturbance posed a potential threat to the safety of the flight, leading the crew of flight EZY3352 to turn back towards Tenerife South Airport on Tuesday evening. Controllers prioritised the aircraft’s return and coordinated with airport authorities to ensure officers were waiting when it arrived.
The plane, which was carrying up to 186 passengers, landed safely and cleared the runway without incident. It later resumed its journey to Liverpool after police attended the aircraft.
EasyJet described those involved as a group of disruptive passengers and confirmed that the flight returned to Tenerife before continuing to its destination. The airline did not immediately disclose whether arrests were made or whether those involved were removed from the aircraft.
The carrier stressed that its cabin and ground staff were trained to respond quickly to disturbances that could compromise the safety of passengers or crew.
“We take these incidents very seriously and do not tolerate disruptive behaviour towards our staff,” easyJet said, adding that the welfare of customers and employees remained its highest priority.
Spanish air traffic controllers also voiced support for the crew and passengers, noting that aviation staff were increasingly being required to manage serious disturbances on board commercial flights.
It was not immediately clear whether all those involved in the altercation were British nationals.