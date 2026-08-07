Crew, passengers restrain man who allegedly damaged Batik Air exit panel
A passenger was arrested after allegedly trying to open the emergency exit door of a Batik Air flight from Kuala Lumpur to Kochi while the aircraft was in the air, police said.
The incident took place on Batik Air flight OD231 on Wednesday night. The aircraft landed safely at Cochin International Airport on Thursday, after which the passenger was taken into custody by CISF personnel and handed over to police.
The passenger was identified as Jamsheer Athanikkal, 36, an Indian national from Kerala’s Palakkad district, airport officials told Hindustan Times.
According to the FIR, the incident occurred between 9.30pm and 11.05pm while the aircraft was flying from Kuala Lumpur to Kochi.
Police alleged that Athanikkal damaged the emergency exit window panel and attempted to force open the exit door, creating a safety risk for passengers and crew.
Videos circulating on social media after the flight landed appeared to show cabin crew and passengers intervening to stop the passenger. The footage has not been independently verified.
A senior officer at Nedumbassery Police Station told Onmanorama that the passenger allegedly broke the emergency window panel using his foot before attempting to open the exit door.
“The cabin crew and security staff had to exert considerable effort to restrain him and pull him away from the exit,” the officer told Onmanorama.
The aircraft landed safely at Cochin International Airport at around 11.10pm, where CISF airport security personnel detained the passenger and handed him over to the police.
A case was registered based on a complaint filed by Batik Air’s security in-charge at Kochi airport.
Police booked Athanikkal under:
Section 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal intimidation
Section 11A of the Aircraft Act for violating aircraft safety and security provisions
Section 118(e) of the Kerala Police Act for acts endangering public safety
Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) said the aircraft underwent inspection and repairs before being cleared for operations.
“Following the required inspection and repairs, the aircraft was cleared for operations and has since departed on its return service,” CIAL said.
Police are examining the passenger’s actions, background and possible motive.
Officials said preliminary inquiries did not confirm reports that he was under the influence of alcohol. Further checks are continuing.
Authorities said the incident was being treated seriously because of the potential risk to the aircraft and passengers.
The arrest comes days after an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi experienced a sudden loss of altitude.
The aircraft landed safely, but 13 passengers and four crew members were hospitalised. Air India said it was cooperating with regulators and the investigation.