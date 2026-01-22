Kim Sung Kyung, who has consented to reveal her identity, said the assault took place after she had completed immigration formalities and was heading towards the terminal to board a flight back to South Korea. The accused, later identified as Mohammed Affan, approached her claiming there was an issue with her luggage.

Dubai: A Korean woman tourist who was sexually assaulted at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport has spoken publicly about her ordeal, describing how a man she believed to be an airport official exploited her trust and abused his position, NDTV reported.

“I thought this must be related to security,” she said. “Since my immigration was already done, I believed everything was for safety reasons.”

Affan, a ground staffer employed by Air India SATS, allegedly took her towards the men’s washroom area, explaining procedures and airport protocols along the way. Kyung said nothing initially appeared suspicious because the man wore an airline tag and spoke with confidence.

For Kyung, the trauma remains fresh — but she said speaking out was important. “I don’t want this to happen to anyone else,” she said.

Air India SATS, which provides ground and cargo handling services at major airports, described the incident as “unpardonable”. The company said Affan has been terminated from service with immediate effect and that an internal inquiry is underway to strengthen safeguards and prevent any recurrence.

Kyung, who was visiting India for the first time, said the incident shattered her sense of safety. “He looked like someone with authority. That’s why I trusted him,” she told NDTV. “I never imagined this could happen inside an international airport.”

Her immediate concern, she said, was to get away safely. With boarding time approaching, she approached Singapore Airlines staff, who told her unequivocally that such a personal check was not standard procedure. Airline officials then assisted her in lodging a complaint.

As she tried to process what had happened, Affan allegedly hugged her casually and said “thank you” — a moment Kyung described as the instant she realised something was terribly wrong. “I was freaked out,” she said. “That hug made me understand this was not official.”

Once near the washroom, Kyung said Affan subjected her to an inappropriate physical check, touching and squeezing her body in a manner that immediately made her uncomfortable. “It was not a normal body check. It was very inappropriate,” she said.

