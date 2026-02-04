Ghaziabad suicides: Did three girls jump off a building because a game asked them to?

The parents, noticing the focus on the gaming, had apparently tried to curb their time on the phone over the last few days. When they took the drastic step, they left behind an eight-page suicide note, in which they wrote: "We can't leave Korea. Korea is our life. You can't free us. We are ending our lives," their father was quoted as telling NDTV.

The girls were attached to the world they plugged into – they had given themselves Korean alteregos and were quick to take on any task assigned to them in the game. (Task-based games call on players to complete certain activities to get to the next stage. The payout is psychological.)

Finally, the girls were reportedly obsessed with their ‘Korean task-based game’ – which remains unnamed. The young children got addicted to the game reportedly during Covid-19 and the addiction seemed to be taking a toll on their daily lives. They also seemed to feel isolated – an etching on a wall by one of the victims claimed: “I am very, very alone, my life is very, very alone."

More details have emerged about the suicide of three girls (aged 12,14, 16) in Ghaziabad last night. For one thing, the teens are part of a five-sibling family. For another, their father is married to two sisters. Of the three involved in the incident, one was the daughter of the first wife and the other two were products of the second marriage.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.