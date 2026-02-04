GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Ghaziabad triple suicide: ‘Korea is our life. You can’t free us. We are ending our lives’

8-page suicide note and family account point to extreme fascination with Korean culture

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
4 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A local police officer at the residential complex in the Loni area where three minor sisters tragically died after falling from the 9th floor, in Ghaziabad on Wednesday.
A local police officer at the residential complex in the Loni area where three minor sisters tragically died after falling from the 9th floor, in Ghaziabad on Wednesday.
ANI

Dubai: A chilling picture has emerged in the tragic deaths of three minor sisters who plunged from the ninth floor of their apartment building in Ghaziabad in the early hours of Wednesday, with investigators linking the incident to an extreme obsession with Korean culture and an alleged task-based online “Korean love game”.

The sisters — Pakhi (12), Prachi (14) and Vishika (16) — jumped around 2.15 am after leaving behind a handwritten note that read simply: “Sorry, Papa.”

Police said the girls quietly left their bedroom in the dead of night, went to the balcony area, bolted the door from inside and climbed out of a window one after the other, according to Indian media reports. Their screams and the sound of bodies hitting the ground jolted their parents, neighbours and security guards awake at the Bharat City housing complex.

By the time their parents broke open the balcony door, it was too late.

“When we reached the spot, we confirmed that three girls, daughters of Chetan Kumar, had died after jumping from the building,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Atul Kumar Singh.

Visuals later showed the bodies lying on the ground as their mother wailed in grief, while shocked residents gathered at the complex.

Diary and note reveal obsession

Investigators recovered a handwritten suicide note along with an eight-page diary that detailed the sisters’ mobile phone use and their intense fascination with everything Korean — including online games, movies, music, shows and what is popularly known as K-pop culture.

The note, written in a Hindi-English mix, read:

“Is diary me jo kuch bhi likha hai woh sab sach hai. Read now!!! I’m really sorry. Sorry, Papa.”

(“Read everything written in this diary because it is all true. I’m really sorry. Sorry, Papa.”)

According to police, the diary revealed that the girls had even adopted Korean names and referred to Korean culture as their entire world.

Their father, Chetan Kumar, broke down while describing what appeared to be an extreme emotional attachment, NDTV reported.

“They used to say, ‘Korea is our life, Korea is our biggest love. Whatever you say, we cannot give it up,’” he said.

They used to say, “We can’t leave Korea. You can’t free us. We are ending our lives,” their father told NDTV

“They often said they wanted to go to Korea. I did not know that this game involved such tasks. I came to know about all this only after the police forensic team examined their mobile phones,” Chetan Kumar said.

Officials said the sisters were allegedly playing a Korean task-based online game on their father’s phone. Preliminary findings suggest the game involved a series of tasks, with suicide allegedly listed as the final objective — though the exact name of the game is still being verified.

Phone restriction before tragedy

Police said the parents had recently restricted the girls’ mobile phone access after repeated warnings about excessive gaming.

“The suicide note suggests they were upset about the phone being taken away,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Nimish Patel.

Investigators are now analysing digital evidence, including online activity linked to the game and other content consumed by the sisters.

Schooling disrupted since pandemic

Officials also revealed that the girls had gradually withdrawn from school after the Covid-19 pandemic.

They became irregular in attendance before eventually stopping altogether, spending most of their time together on mobile phones.

Despite being 16 years old, the eldest sister was reportedly enrolled only in Class 4, reflecting prolonged educational disruption.

The sisters reportedly did everything together — eating, bathing and spending hours online.

Witness recalls desperate final moments

Adding a heartbreaking dimension to the tragedy, an eyewitness from the apartment complex said it appeared that only one of the sisters had planned to jump, while the other two tried to stop her.

Arun Kumar, a resident of the complex, said he noticed the girls sitting silently on a dark balcony around 2 am, something he found unusual.

“It looked abnormal. There were no lights on,” he said.

Moments later, the tragedy unfolded.

“I saw all three of them fall. One seemed determined to jump, while the others appeared to be trying to pull her back,” he recalled. “The planning was of one. The other two fell while trying to save her.”

Police said all angles — including online influence, mental health and family circumstances — are being thoroughly investigated.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
india

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Did 3 girls jump off building because of a game?

Did 3 girls jump off building because of a game?

1h ago2m read
North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un (left) and Venezuelan ex-leader Nicolas Madur. North Korea's leadership has long accused Washington of seeking to remove it from power and said its nuclear and missile programmes are needed as a deterrent against alleged regime-change efforts by Washington.

'Ouster of Maduro nightmare scenario for Kim'

3m read
FILE - South Koreans, walking in the line to the left, who are allegedly involved in online scams in Cambodia arrive at the Incheon International Airport, in Incheon, South Korea, Oct. 18, 2025. (Yonhap via AP, File)

73 Koreans linked to alleged online scams in Cambodia

2m read
South Korea has denied its military or government were involved in the operation but has alluded to the possibility that civilians carried it out, vowing to punish those responsible if that is the case. Suspect behind drone sent to North Korea worked under South Korean ex-President Yoon.

S. Korea raids suspects over drone flights into North

2m read