UAE-India flights: Air India, Air India Express schedule for March 9

24 scheduled flights plus 32 special flights to bring passengers home from the UAE

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
To support travellers stranded in the UAE, the airlines will operate 32 non-scheduled flights on March 9.
Gulf News Archive

Passengers in the UAE can expect expanded flight operations on Monday, March 9, as Air India and Air India Express operate 24 scheduled flights to Jeddah and Muscat.

To assist travellers affected by regional disruptions, the two carriers will also operate 32 special flights to and from multiple UAE airports, subject to slot availability and regulatory approvals. Authorities and airlines are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as conditions evolve.

Additional special flights to UAE

To support travellers stranded in the UAE, the airlines will operate 32 non-scheduled flights on 9 March:

  • Dubai: Air India operates 10 non-scheduled flights, including three round-trips from Mumbai and two from Delhi. Air India Express operates one round-trip each from Mumbai and Bengaluru.

  • Other Emirates: Air India Express operates one round-trip each to Abu Dhabi from Bengaluru and Mumbai, to Sharjah from Bengaluru and Mumbai, and to Ras Al-Khaimah from Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kochi, with two round-trips from Mumbai.

TypeCountryAirportAirlineRouteFlight Number
ScheduledOmanMuscat (MCT)Air India ExpressMumbai - Muscat - MumbaiIX235
ScheduledOmanMuscat (MCT)Air India ExpressMumbai - Muscat - MumbaiIX236
ScheduledOmanMuscat (MCT)Air India ExpressDelhi - Muscat - DelhiIX163
ScheduledOmanMuscat (MCT)Air India ExpressDelhi - Muscat - DelhiIX164
ScheduledOmanMuscat (MCT)Air India ExpressKochi - Muscat - KochiIX431
ScheduledOmanMuscat (MCT)Air India ExpressKochi - Muscat - KochiIX432
ScheduledOmanMuscat (MCT)Air India ExpressKochi - Muscat - KochiIX441
ScheduledOmanMuscat (MCT)Air India ExpressKochi - Muscat - KochiIX442
ScheduledOmanMuscat (MCT)Air India ExpressKannur - Muscat - KannurIX711
ScheduledOmanMuscat (MCT)Air India ExpressKannur - Muscat - KannurIX712
ScheduledOmanMuscat (MCT)Air India ExpressTiruchirappalli - Muscat - TiruchirappalliIX619
ScheduledOmanMuscat (MCT)Air India ExpressTiruchirappalli - Muscat - TiruchirappalliIX620
ScheduledOmanMuscat (MCT)Air India ExpressThiruvananthapuram - Muscat - ThiruvananthapuramIX549
ScheduledOmanMuscat (MCT)Air India ExpressThiruvananthapuram - Muscat - ThiruvananthapuramIX550
ScheduledSaudi ArabiaJeddah (JED)Air IndiaDelhi - Jeddah - DelhiAI2255
ScheduledSaudi ArabiaJeddah (JED)Air IndiaDelhi - Jeddah - DelhiAI2256
ScheduledSaudi ArabiaJeddah (JED)Air IndiaMumbai � Jeddah � MumbaiAI2245
ScheduledSaudi ArabiaJeddah (JED)Air IndiaMumbai � Jeddah � MumbaiAI2246
ScheduledSaudi ArabiaJeddah (JED)Air India ExpressBengaluru � Jeddah - BengaluruIX941
ScheduledSaudi ArabiaJeddah (JED)Air India ExpressBengaluru � Jeddah - BengaluruIX942
ScheduledSaudi ArabiaJeddah (JED)Air India ExpressHyderabad � Jeddah � HyderabadIX939
ScheduledSaudi ArabiaJeddah (JED)Air India ExpressHyderabad � Jeddah � HyderabadIX940
ScheduledSaudi ArabiaJeddah (JED)Air India ExpressKozhikode � Jeddah � KozhikodeIX397
ScheduledSaudi ArabiaJeddah (JED)Air India ExpressKozhikode � Jeddah � KozhikodeIX398
Non-scheduledUAEDubai (DXB)Air IndiaMumbai - Dubai - DelhiAI4201
Non-scheduledUAEDubai (DXB)Air IndiaMumbai - Dubai - DelhiAI4202
Non-scheduledUAEDubai (DXB)Air IndiaMumbai - Dubai - DelhiAI4207
Non-scheduledUAEDubai (DXB)Air IndiaMumbai - Dubai - DelhiAI4208
Non-scheduledUAEDubai (DXB)Air IndiaMumbai - Dubai - DelhiAI4217
Non-scheduledUAEDubai (DXB)Air IndiaMumbai - Dubai - DelhiAI4218
Non-scheduledUAEDubai (DXB)Air IndiaDelhi - Dubai - DelhiAI4205
Non-scheduledUAEDubai (DXB)Air IndiaDelhi - Dubai - DelhiAI4206
Non-scheduledUAEDubai (DXB)Air IndiaDelhi - Dubai - DelhiAI4209
Non-scheduledUAEDubai (DXB)Air IndiaDelhi - Dubai - DelhiAI4210
Non-scheduledUAEDubai (DXB)Air India ExpressMumbai - Dubai - MumbaiIX1117
Non-scheduledUAEDubai (DXB)Air India ExpressMumbai - Dubai - MumbaiIX1118
Non-scheduledUAEDubai (DXB)Air India ExpressBengaluru - Dubai - BengaluruIX1115
Non-scheduledUAEDubai (DXB)Air India ExpressBengaluru - Dubai - BengaluruIX1116
Non-scheduledUAERas Al-Khaimah (RKT)Air India ExpressMumbai - Ras Al Khaimah - MumbaiIX1121
Non-scheduledUAERas Al-Khaimah (RKT)Air India ExpressMumbai - Ras Al Khaimah - MumbaiIX1122
Non-scheduledUAERas Al-Khaimah (RKT)Air India ExpressMumbai - Ras Al Khaimah - MumbaiIX6605
Non-scheduledUAERas Al-Khaimah (RKT)Air India ExpressMumbai - Ras Al Khaimah - MumbaiIX6606
Non-scheduledUAERas Al-Khaimah (RKT)Air India ExpressKochi - Ras Al Khaimah - KochiIX1123
Non-scheduledUAERas Al-Khaimah (RKT)Air India ExpressKochi - Ras Al Khaimah - KochiIX1125
Non-scheduledUAERas Al-Khaimah (RKT)Air India ExpressDelhi - Ras Al Khaimah - DelhiIX6603
Non-scheduledUAERas Al-Khaimah (RKT)Air India ExpressDelhi - Ras Al Khaimah - DelhiIX6604
Non-scheduledUAERas Al-Khaimah (RKT)Air India ExpressBengaluru - Ras Al Khaimah - BengaluruIX6701
Non-scheduledUAERas Al-Khaimah (RKT)Air India ExpressBengaluru - Ras Al Khaimah - BengaluruIX6702
Non-scheduledUAEAbu Dhabi (AUH)Air India ExpressMumbai - Abu Dhabi - MumbaiIX257
Non-scheduledUAEAbu Dhabi (AUH)Air India ExpressMumbai - Abu Dhabi - MumbaiIX268
Non-scheduledUAEAbu Dhabi (AUH)Air India ExpressBengaluru - Abu Dhabi - BengaluruIX865
Non-scheduledUAEAbu Dhabi (AUH)Air India ExpressBengaluru - Abu Dhabi - BengaluruIX866
Non-scheduledUAESharjah (SHJ)Air India ExpressMumbai - Sharjah - MumbaiIX251
Non-scheduledUAESharjah (SHJ)Air India ExpressMumbai - Sharjah - MumbaiIX252
Non-scheduledUAESharjah (SHJ)Air India ExpressBengaluru - Sharjah - BengaluruIX6607
Non-scheduledUAESharjah (SHJ)Air India ExpressBengaluru - Sharjah - BengaluruIX6608

Scheduled services to Jeddah and Muscat

With airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman open, the airlines will continue their scheduled operations:

  • Jeddah: Air India operates one round-trip each from Delhi and Mumbai; Air India Express operates one round-trip each from Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kozhikode.

  • Muscat: Air India Express operates one round-trip each from Delhi, Mumbai, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tiruchirappalli, and two round-trips from Kochi.

Cancellations to other West Asia points

All other scheduled flights by Air India to West Asia are cancelled until 13 March 2026. Passengers may rebook at no extra cost or request a full refund.

  • Rebook or cancel via the Air India website: airindia.com or call the 24x7 hotline: +91 1169329333 / +91 1169329999.

  • Air India Express passengers from the UAE can rebook on additional commercial flights to any destination in India.

Digital support and proactive assistance

Passengers can also use Air India Express’ AI-powered assistant Tia on WhatsApp at +91 63600 12345 for rebooking. The airlines are proactively contacting passengers using their registered mobile numbers; travellers are advised to keep their contact details updated.

The Air India Group continues to explore additional ad-hoc flights across West Asia to ensure safe travel for all affected passengers.

