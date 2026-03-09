UAE-India flights: Air India, Air India Express schedule for March 9

24 scheduled flights plus 32 special flights to bring passengers home from the UAE
Passengers in the UAE can expect expanded flight operations on Monday, March 9, as Air India and Air India Express operate 24 scheduled flights to Jeddah and Muscat.
To assist travellers affected by regional disruptions, the two carriers will also operate 32 special flights to and from multiple UAE airports, subject to slot availability and regulatory approvals. Authorities and airlines are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as conditions evolve.
To support travellers stranded in the UAE, the airlines will operate 32 non-scheduled flights on 9 March:
Dubai: Air India operates 10 non-scheduled flights, including three round-trips from Mumbai and two from Delhi. Air India Express operates one round-trip each from Mumbai and Bengaluru.
Other Emirates: Air India Express operates one round-trip each to Abu Dhabi from Bengaluru and Mumbai, to Sharjah from Bengaluru and Mumbai, and to Ras Al-Khaimah from Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kochi, with two round-trips from Mumbai.
|Type
|Country
|Airport
|Airline
|Route
|Flight Number
|Scheduled
|Oman
|Muscat (MCT)
|Air India Express
|Mumbai - Muscat - Mumbai
|IX235
|Scheduled
|Oman
|Muscat (MCT)
|Air India Express
|Mumbai - Muscat - Mumbai
|IX236
|Scheduled
|Oman
|Muscat (MCT)
|Air India Express
|Delhi - Muscat - Delhi
|IX163
|Scheduled
|Oman
|Muscat (MCT)
|Air India Express
|Delhi - Muscat - Delhi
|IX164
|Scheduled
|Oman
|Muscat (MCT)
|Air India Express
|Kochi - Muscat - Kochi
|IX431
|Scheduled
|Oman
|Muscat (MCT)
|Air India Express
|Kochi - Muscat - Kochi
|IX432
|Scheduled
|Oman
|Muscat (MCT)
|Air India Express
|Kochi - Muscat - Kochi
|IX441
|Scheduled
|Oman
|Muscat (MCT)
|Air India Express
|Kochi - Muscat - Kochi
|IX442
|Scheduled
|Oman
|Muscat (MCT)
|Air India Express
|Kannur - Muscat - Kannur
|IX711
|Scheduled
|Oman
|Muscat (MCT)
|Air India Express
|Kannur - Muscat - Kannur
|IX712
|Scheduled
|Oman
|Muscat (MCT)
|Air India Express
|Tiruchirappalli - Muscat - Tiruchirappalli
|IX619
|Scheduled
|Oman
|Muscat (MCT)
|Air India Express
|Tiruchirappalli - Muscat - Tiruchirappalli
|IX620
|Scheduled
|Oman
|Muscat (MCT)
|Air India Express
|Thiruvananthapuram - Muscat - Thiruvananthapuram
|IX549
|Scheduled
|Oman
|Muscat (MCT)
|Air India Express
|Thiruvananthapuram - Muscat - Thiruvananthapuram
|IX550
|Scheduled
|Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah (JED)
|Air India
|Delhi - Jeddah - Delhi
|AI2255
|Scheduled
|Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah (JED)
|Air India
|Delhi - Jeddah - Delhi
|AI2256
|Scheduled
|Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah (JED)
|Air India
|Mumbai � Jeddah � Mumbai
|AI2245
|Scheduled
|Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah (JED)
|Air India
|Mumbai � Jeddah � Mumbai
|AI2246
|Scheduled
|Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah (JED)
|Air India Express
|Bengaluru � Jeddah - Bengaluru
|IX941
|Scheduled
|Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah (JED)
|Air India Express
|Bengaluru � Jeddah - Bengaluru
|IX942
|Scheduled
|Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah (JED)
|Air India Express
|Hyderabad � Jeddah � Hyderabad
|IX939
|Scheduled
|Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah (JED)
|Air India Express
|Hyderabad � Jeddah � Hyderabad
|IX940
|Scheduled
|Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah (JED)
|Air India Express
|Kozhikode � Jeddah � Kozhikode
|IX397
|Scheduled
|Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah (JED)
|Air India Express
|Kozhikode � Jeddah � Kozhikode
|IX398
|Non-scheduled
|UAE
|Dubai (DXB)
|Air India
|Mumbai - Dubai - Delhi
|AI4201
|Non-scheduled
|UAE
|Dubai (DXB)
|Air India
|Mumbai - Dubai - Delhi
|AI4202
|Non-scheduled
|UAE
|Dubai (DXB)
|Air India
|Mumbai - Dubai - Delhi
|AI4207
|Non-scheduled
|UAE
|Dubai (DXB)
|Air India
|Mumbai - Dubai - Delhi
|AI4208
|Non-scheduled
|UAE
|Dubai (DXB)
|Air India
|Mumbai - Dubai - Delhi
|AI4217
|Non-scheduled
|UAE
|Dubai (DXB)
|Air India
|Mumbai - Dubai - Delhi
|AI4218
|Non-scheduled
|UAE
|Dubai (DXB)
|Air India
|Delhi - Dubai - Delhi
|AI4205
|Non-scheduled
|UAE
|Dubai (DXB)
|Air India
|Delhi - Dubai - Delhi
|AI4206
|Non-scheduled
|UAE
|Dubai (DXB)
|Air India
|Delhi - Dubai - Delhi
|AI4209
|Non-scheduled
|UAE
|Dubai (DXB)
|Air India
|Delhi - Dubai - Delhi
|AI4210
|Non-scheduled
|UAE
|Dubai (DXB)
|Air India Express
|Mumbai - Dubai - Mumbai
|IX1117
|Non-scheduled
|UAE
|Dubai (DXB)
|Air India Express
|Mumbai - Dubai - Mumbai
|IX1118
|Non-scheduled
|UAE
|Dubai (DXB)
|Air India Express
|Bengaluru - Dubai - Bengaluru
|IX1115
|Non-scheduled
|UAE
|Dubai (DXB)
|Air India Express
|Bengaluru - Dubai - Bengaluru
|IX1116
|Non-scheduled
|UAE
|Ras Al-Khaimah (RKT)
|Air India Express
|Mumbai - Ras Al Khaimah - Mumbai
|IX1121
|Non-scheduled
|UAE
|Ras Al-Khaimah (RKT)
|Air India Express
|Mumbai - Ras Al Khaimah - Mumbai
|IX1122
|Non-scheduled
|UAE
|Ras Al-Khaimah (RKT)
|Air India Express
|Mumbai - Ras Al Khaimah - Mumbai
|IX6605
|Non-scheduled
|UAE
|Ras Al-Khaimah (RKT)
|Air India Express
|Mumbai - Ras Al Khaimah - Mumbai
|IX6606
|Non-scheduled
|UAE
|Ras Al-Khaimah (RKT)
|Air India Express
|Kochi - Ras Al Khaimah - Kochi
|IX1123
|Non-scheduled
|UAE
|Ras Al-Khaimah (RKT)
|Air India Express
|Kochi - Ras Al Khaimah - Kochi
|IX1125
|Non-scheduled
|UAE
|Ras Al-Khaimah (RKT)
|Air India Express
|Delhi - Ras Al Khaimah - Delhi
|IX6603
|Non-scheduled
|UAE
|Ras Al-Khaimah (RKT)
|Air India Express
|Delhi - Ras Al Khaimah - Delhi
|IX6604
|Non-scheduled
|UAE
|Ras Al-Khaimah (RKT)
|Air India Express
|Bengaluru - Ras Al Khaimah - Bengaluru
|IX6701
|Non-scheduled
|UAE
|Ras Al-Khaimah (RKT)
|Air India Express
|Bengaluru - Ras Al Khaimah - Bengaluru
|IX6702
|Non-scheduled
|UAE
|Abu Dhabi (AUH)
|Air India Express
|Mumbai - Abu Dhabi - Mumbai
|IX257
|Non-scheduled
|UAE
|Abu Dhabi (AUH)
|Air India Express
|Mumbai - Abu Dhabi - Mumbai
|IX268
|Non-scheduled
|UAE
|Abu Dhabi (AUH)
|Air India Express
|Bengaluru - Abu Dhabi - Bengaluru
|IX865
|Non-scheduled
|UAE
|Abu Dhabi (AUH)
|Air India Express
|Bengaluru - Abu Dhabi - Bengaluru
|IX866
|Non-scheduled
|UAE
|Sharjah (SHJ)
|Air India Express
|Mumbai - Sharjah - Mumbai
|IX251
|Non-scheduled
|UAE
|Sharjah (SHJ)
|Air India Express
|Mumbai - Sharjah - Mumbai
|IX252
|Non-scheduled
|UAE
|Sharjah (SHJ)
|Air India Express
|Bengaluru - Sharjah - Bengaluru
|IX6607
|Non-scheduled
|UAE
|Sharjah (SHJ)
|Air India Express
|Bengaluru - Sharjah - Bengaluru
|IX6608
With airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman open, the airlines will continue their scheduled operations:
Jeddah: Air India operates one round-trip each from Delhi and Mumbai; Air India Express operates one round-trip each from Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kozhikode.
Muscat: Air India Express operates one round-trip each from Delhi, Mumbai, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tiruchirappalli, and two round-trips from Kochi.
All other scheduled flights by Air India to West Asia are cancelled until 13 March 2026. Passengers may rebook at no extra cost or request a full refund.
Rebook or cancel via the Air India website: airindia.com or call the 24x7 hotline: +91 1169329333 / +91 1169329999.
Air India Express passengers from the UAE can rebook on additional commercial flights to any destination in India.
Passengers can also use Air India Express’ AI-powered assistant Tia on WhatsApp at +91 63600 12345 for rebooking. The airlines are proactively contacting passengers using their registered mobile numbers; travellers are advised to keep their contact details updated.
The Air India Group continues to explore additional ad-hoc flights across West Asia to ensure safe travel for all affected passengers.