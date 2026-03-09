GOLD/FOREX
UAE flight status March 9: Updated schedules, rebooking and refunds

Passengers should only travel with confirmed bookings; flights subject to safety checks.

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Aircraft from Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia. UAE carriers have issued operational updates amid ongoing regional airspace closures.
Gulf News Archives

UAE carriers have begun resuming limited flight operations amid ongoing regional airspace restrictions.

Passengers are advised to avoid travelling to the airport unless contacted by their airline or holding a confirmed booking, as all flights remain subject to safety checks and operational clearance.

Etihad Airways

Etihad has released its updated schedule for 10 March 2026, operating a limited number of flights from Abu Dhabi to key destinations. Passengers with confirmed bookings will be accommodated, and new tickets are available via etihad.com.

  • Travellers should not go to the airport unless contacted directly or holding a confirmed booking.

  • Flights are subject to operational approvals and may change depending on airspace conditions.

  • Free rebooking is available for tickets issued on or before 28 February 2026 for travel up to 21 March 2026, with new travel dates allowed until 15 May 2026.

  • Refund requests can be submitted online or through travel agents.

Flights operating today, March 9: Passengers with confirmed bookings should check their flight status online before heading to the airport.

DateFlight No.RouteDepartureArrival
9 March 2026EY615Abu Dhabi � Jeddah8:0510:55
9 March 2026EY21Abu Dhabi � Toronto8:1515:45
9 March 2026EY3Abu Dhabi � New York JFK8:2516:10
9 March 2026EY553Abu Dhabi � Riyadh9:0010:45
9 March 2026EY826Abu Dhabi � Seoul Incheon9:4523:05
9 March 2026EY376Abu Dhabi � Mal�9:5515:15
9 March 2026EY406Abu Dhabi � Bangkok10:0519:20
9 March 2026EY412Abu Dhabi � Phuket10:1519:30
9 March 2026EY486Abu Dhabi � Kuala Lumpur10:2521:30
9 March 2026EY390Abu Dhabi � Colombo10:3516:35
9 March 2026EY35Abu Dhabi - Paris Charles de Gaulle12:3018:00
9 March 2026EY31Abu Dhabi - Paris Charles de Gaulle13:0018:30
9 March 2026EY67Abu Dhabi � London Heathrow13:5018:50
9 March 2026EY843Abu Dhabi � Moscow Sheremetyevo14:0021:00
9 March 2026EY83Abu Dhabi � Rome Fiumicino14:1018:40
9 March 2026EY33Abu Dhabi � Paris Charles de Gaulle14:2019:50
9 March 2026EY141Abu Dhabi � Zurich14:4019:50
9 March 2026EY218Abu Dhabi � Delhi18:0022:50
9 March 2026EY206Abu Dhabi � Mumbai18:1022:50
9 March 2026EY352Abu Dhabi � Hyderabad18:2023:20
9 March 2026EY232Abu Dhabi � Bengaluru18:3023:55
9 March 2026EY246Abu Dhabi � Ahmedabad18:4022:55

Tomorrow, March 10: The airline will resume additional limited services, with new tickets available via etihad.com.

Emirates

Emirates is operating a reduced schedule following the partial reopening of regional airspace.

  • Transit passengers through Dubai will only be accepted if their connecting flights are operating.

  • Passengers are advised to check flight status and email notifications before travelling.

  • The airline continues to monitor the situation and will adjust schedules as needed.

FromToDeparture AirportDestination AirportFlight Number
DubaiMelbourneDXBMELEK 406
DubaiPerthDXBPEREK 420
DubaiSydneyDXBSYDEK 412
DubaiSydneyDXBSYDEK 414
DubaiViennaDXBVIEEK 127
DubaiDhakaDXBDACEK 582
DubaiBrusselsDXBBRUEK 181
DubaiRio de JaneiroDXBGIGEK 247
DubaiS�o PauloDXBGRUEK 261
DubaiTorontoDXBYYZEK 241
DubaiBeijingDXBPEKEK 306
DubaiGuangzhouDXBCANEK 362
DubaiHangzhouDXBHGHEK 310
DubaiShanghaiDXBPVGEK 304
DubaiShenzhenDXBSZXEK 328
DubaiLarnacaDXBLCAEK 109
DubaiPragueDXBPRGEK 139
DubaiCopenhagenDXBCPHEK 151
DubaiCairoDXBCAIEK 923
DubaiCairoDXBCAIEK 927
DubaiAddis AbabaDXBADDEK 723
DubaiNiceDXBNCEEK 077
DubaiParisDXBCDGEK 071
DubaiParisDXBCDGEK 073
DubaiParisDXBCDGEK 075
DubaiD�sseldorfDXBDUSEK 055
DubaiFrankfurtDXBFRAEK 043
DubaiFrankfurtDXBFRAEK 045
DubaiFrankfurtDXBFRAEK 047
DubaiHamburgDXBHAMEK 059
DubaiMunichDXBMUCEK 051
DubaiAccraDXBACCEK 787
DubaiAthensDXBATHEK 209
DubaiConakryDXBCKYEK 795
DubaiConakryDXBCKYEK 797
DubaiHong KongDXBHKGEK 380
DubaiBudapestDXBBUDEK 111
DubaiAhmedabadDXBAMDEK 538
DubaiAhmedabadDXBAMDEK 540
DubaiBengaluruDXBBLREK 564
DubaiBengaluruDXBBLREK 566
DubaiBengaluruDXBBLREK 568
DubaiChennaiDXBMAAEK 542
DubaiChennaiDXBMAAEK 544
DubaiChennaiDXBMAAEK 546
DubaiDelhiDXBDELEK 510
DubaiDelhiDXBDELEK 512
DubaiDelhiDXBDELEK 514
DubaiDelhiDXBDELEK 516
DubaiHyderabadDXBHYDEK 524
DubaiHyderabadDXBHYDEK 526
DubaiHyderabadDXBHYDEK 528
DubaiKochiDXBCOKEK 530
DubaiKochiDXBCOKEK 532
DubaiKolkataDXBCCUEK 570
DubaiKolkataDXBCCUEK 572
DubaiMumbaiDXBBOMEK 500
DubaiMumbaiDXBBOMEK 502
DubaiMumbaiDXBBOMEK 504
DubaiMumbaiDXBBOMEK 506
DubaiMumbaiDXBBOMEK 508
DubaiThiruvananthapuramDXBTRVEK 522
DubaiBaliDXBDPSEK 368
DubaiJakartaDXBCGKEK 358
DubaiDublinDXBDUBEK 163
DubaiMilanDXBMXPEK 101
DubaiRomeDXBFCOEK 095
DubaiRomeDXBFCOEK 097
DubaiTokyoDXBHNDEK 312
DubaiTokyoDXBNRTEK 318
DubaiNairobiDXBNBOEK 717
DubaiSeoulDXBICNEK 322
DubaiKuala LumpurDXBKULEK 342
DubaiMal�DXBMLEEK 658
DubaiMauritiusDXBMRUEK 703
DubaiCasablancaDXBCMNEK 751
DubaiAmsterdamDXBAMSEK 145
DubaiAucklandDXBAKLEK 448
DubaiLagosDXBLOSEK 783
DubaiOsloDXBOSLEK 159
DubaiIslamabadDXBISBEK 612
DubaiKarachiDXBKHIEK 602
DubaiLahoreDXBLHEEK 622
DubaiManilaDXBMNLEK 332
DubaiManilaDXBMNLEK 334
DubaiManilaDXBMNLEK 336
DubaiWarsawDXBWAWEK 179
DubaiLisbonDXBLISEK 193
DubaiMoscowDXBDMEEK 131
DubaiMoscowDXBDMEEK 133
DubaiSt. PetersburgDXBLEDEK 175
DubaiJeddahDXBJEDEK 801
DubaiJeddahDXBJEDEK 803
DubaiJeddahDXBJEDEK 805
DubaiMedinaDXBMEDEK 809
DubaiRiyadhDXBRUHEK 817
DubaiRiyadhDXBRUHEK 819
DubaiMaheDXBSEZEK 705
DubaiSingaporeDXBSINEK 314
DubaiCape TownDXBCPTEK 770
DubaiJohannesburgDXBJNBEK 765
DubaiJohannesburgDXBJNBEK 767
DubaiBarcelonaDXBBCNEK 255
DubaiMadridDXBMADEK 141
DubaiMadridDXBMADEK 143
DubaiColomboDXBCMBEK 650
DubaiColomboDXBCMBEK 654
DubaiStockholmDXBARNEK 157
DubaiGenevaDXBGVAEK 083
DubaiZ�richDXBZRHEK 085
DubaiTaipeiDXBTPEEK 366
DubaiBangkokDXBBKKEK 370
DubaiPhuketDXBHKTEK 370
DubaiPhuketDXBHKTEK 384
DubaiPhuketDXBHKTEK 378
DubaiTunisDXBTUNEK 747
DubaiIstanbulDXBISTEK 121
DubaiIstanbulDXBISTEK 123
DubaiBirminghamDXBBHXEK 039
DubaiEdinburghDXBEDIEK 023
DubaiGlasgowDXBGLAEK 027
DubaiLondonDXBLGWEK 009
DubaiLondonDXBLHREK 069
DubaiLondonDXBLHREK 001
DubaiLondonDXBLHREK 003
DubaiLondonDXBLHREK 005
DubaiLondonDXBLHREK 007
DubaiLondonDXBLHREK 031
DubaiManchesterDXBMANEK 019
DubaiManchesterDXBMANEK 021
DubaiNewcastleDXBNCLEK 035
DubaiChicagoDXBORDEK 235
DubaiDallasDXBDFWEK 221
DubaiNew YorkDXBJFKEK 203
DubaiSan FranciscoDXBSFOEK 225
DubaiHanoiDXBHANEK 394
DubaiHo Chi Minh CityDXBSGNEK 392
DubaiLusakaDXBLUNEK 713

flydubai

Operations in and out of Dubai have resumed.

  • Passengers should not travel without confirmed bookings.

  • Flight status should be checked regularly, and rebooking is available for flights booked between 28 February and 31 March, up to 30 days from the original travel date, without penalty.

  • Connecting passengers will only be accepted if onward flights are operating.

Air Arabia

Air Arabia has resumed limited flights to and from the UAE.

  • Passengers with cancelled flights can rebook if they have not yet used modification or refund options.

  • Confirmed passengers will be notified directly via email or SMS.

  • Do not travel to the airport unless holding a confirmed booking.

  • All flights remain subject to operational and regulatory approvals.

Stay updated

All UAE carriers emphasise that passenger and crew safety is the highest priority. Travellers are advised to keep contact details up to date, monitor official airline websites, and follow instructions regarding rebooking or refunds. Checking flight status before heading to the airport is essential to avoid delays or inconvenience. 

Q&A: Your guide to refunds and rebooking

Can I rebook my flight without fees?

Yes. Airlines allow penalty-free rebooking within specified travel windows:

  • Emirates: Feb 28 – Mar 31

  • flydubai: Feb 28 – Mar 31

  • Etihad: Tickets issued on or before Feb 28

  • Air Arabia: Free date change within 15 days

How do I request a refund?

Full refunds are available for cancelled flights, including unused portions of multi-leg trips. Use airline-specific online forms or contact your travel agent.

Should I go to the airport if my flight is cancelled?

No. Only travel if the airline has contacted you with a confirmed booking.

Can I rebook online?

For many cancelled flights, online rebooking may be limited. Contact the airline or your travel agent for help.

What about connecting flights?

Transit passengers are accepted only if connecting flights are operating. Airlines manage rebookings for same-airline connections.

Will I earn loyalty points if rebooked on another airline?

Yes. Programs like Emirates Skywards or Etihad Guest will credit miles according to the original ticket once travel is completed.

How do I manage my booking?

Use the airline website, mobile app, Customer Centre, or travel agent depending on your booking method. Always ensure contact details are up to date.

