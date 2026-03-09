UAE flight status March 9: Updated schedules, rebooking and refunds

Passengers should only travel with confirmed bookings; flights subject to safety checks.
UAE carriers have begun resuming limited flight operations amid ongoing regional airspace restrictions.
Passengers are advised to avoid travelling to the airport unless contacted by their airline or holding a confirmed booking, as all flights remain subject to safety checks and operational clearance.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Etihad has released its updated schedule for 10 March 2026, operating a limited number of flights from Abu Dhabi to key destinations. Passengers with confirmed bookings will be accommodated, and new tickets are available via etihad.com.
Travellers should not go to the airport unless contacted directly or holding a confirmed booking.
Flights are subject to operational approvals and may change depending on airspace conditions.
Free rebooking is available for tickets issued on or before 28 February 2026 for travel up to 21 March 2026, with new travel dates allowed until 15 May 2026.
Refund requests can be submitted online or through travel agents.
Flights operating today, March 9: Passengers with confirmed bookings should check their flight status online before heading to the airport.
|Date
|Flight No.
|Route
|Departure
|Arrival
|9 March 2026
|EY615
|Abu Dhabi � Jeddah
|8:05
|10:55
|9 March 2026
|EY21
|Abu Dhabi � Toronto
|8:15
|15:45
|9 March 2026
|EY3
|Abu Dhabi � New York JFK
|8:25
|16:10
|9 March 2026
|EY553
|Abu Dhabi � Riyadh
|9:00
|10:45
|9 March 2026
|EY826
|Abu Dhabi � Seoul Incheon
|9:45
|23:05
|9 March 2026
|EY376
|Abu Dhabi � Mal�
|9:55
|15:15
|9 March 2026
|EY406
|Abu Dhabi � Bangkok
|10:05
|19:20
|9 March 2026
|EY412
|Abu Dhabi � Phuket
|10:15
|19:30
|9 March 2026
|EY486
|Abu Dhabi � Kuala Lumpur
|10:25
|21:30
|9 March 2026
|EY390
|Abu Dhabi � Colombo
|10:35
|16:35
|9 March 2026
|EY35
|Abu Dhabi - Paris Charles de Gaulle
|12:30
|18:00
|9 March 2026
|EY31
|Abu Dhabi - Paris Charles de Gaulle
|13:00
|18:30
|9 March 2026
|EY67
|Abu Dhabi � London Heathrow
|13:50
|18:50
|9 March 2026
|EY843
|Abu Dhabi � Moscow Sheremetyevo
|14:00
|21:00
|9 March 2026
|EY83
|Abu Dhabi � Rome Fiumicino
|14:10
|18:40
|9 March 2026
|EY33
|Abu Dhabi � Paris Charles de Gaulle
|14:20
|19:50
|9 March 2026
|EY141
|Abu Dhabi � Zurich
|14:40
|19:50
|9 March 2026
|EY218
|Abu Dhabi � Delhi
|18:00
|22:50
|9 March 2026
|EY206
|Abu Dhabi � Mumbai
|18:10
|22:50
|9 March 2026
|EY352
|Abu Dhabi � Hyderabad
|18:20
|23:20
|9 March 2026
|EY232
|Abu Dhabi � Bengaluru
|18:30
|23:55
|9 March 2026
|EY246
|Abu Dhabi � Ahmedabad
|18:40
|22:55
Tomorrow, March 10: The airline will resume additional limited services, with new tickets available via etihad.com.
Emirates is operating a reduced schedule following the partial reopening of regional airspace.
Transit passengers through Dubai will only be accepted if their connecting flights are operating.
Passengers are advised to check flight status and email notifications before travelling.
The airline continues to monitor the situation and will adjust schedules as needed.
|From
|To
|Departure Airport
|Destination Airport
|Flight Number
|Dubai
|Melbourne
|DXB
|MEL
|EK 406
|Dubai
|Perth
|DXB
|PER
|EK 420
|Dubai
|Sydney
|DXB
|SYD
|EK 412
|Dubai
|Sydney
|DXB
|SYD
|EK 414
|Dubai
|Vienna
|DXB
|VIE
|EK 127
|Dubai
|Dhaka
|DXB
|DAC
|EK 582
|Dubai
|Brussels
|DXB
|BRU
|EK 181
|Dubai
|Rio de Janeiro
|DXB
|GIG
|EK 247
|Dubai
|S�o Paulo
|DXB
|GRU
|EK 261
|Dubai
|Toronto
|DXB
|YYZ
|EK 241
|Dubai
|Beijing
|DXB
|PEK
|EK 306
|Dubai
|Guangzhou
|DXB
|CAN
|EK 362
|Dubai
|Hangzhou
|DXB
|HGH
|EK 310
|Dubai
|Shanghai
|DXB
|PVG
|EK 304
|Dubai
|Shenzhen
|DXB
|SZX
|EK 328
|Dubai
|Larnaca
|DXB
|LCA
|EK 109
|Dubai
|Prague
|DXB
|PRG
|EK 139
|Dubai
|Copenhagen
|DXB
|CPH
|EK 151
|Dubai
|Cairo
|DXB
|CAI
|EK 923
|Dubai
|Cairo
|DXB
|CAI
|EK 927
|Dubai
|Addis Ababa
|DXB
|ADD
|EK 723
|Dubai
|Nice
|DXB
|NCE
|EK 077
|Dubai
|Paris
|DXB
|CDG
|EK 071
|Dubai
|Paris
|DXB
|CDG
|EK 073
|Dubai
|Paris
|DXB
|CDG
|EK 075
|Dubai
|D�sseldorf
|DXB
|DUS
|EK 055
|Dubai
|Frankfurt
|DXB
|FRA
|EK 043
|Dubai
|Frankfurt
|DXB
|FRA
|EK 045
|Dubai
|Frankfurt
|DXB
|FRA
|EK 047
|Dubai
|Hamburg
|DXB
|HAM
|EK 059
|Dubai
|Munich
|DXB
|MUC
|EK 051
|Dubai
|Accra
|DXB
|ACC
|EK 787
|Dubai
|Athens
|DXB
|ATH
|EK 209
|Dubai
|Conakry
|DXB
|CKY
|EK 795
|Dubai
|Conakry
|DXB
|CKY
|EK 797
|Dubai
|Hong Kong
|DXB
|HKG
|EK 380
|Dubai
|Budapest
|DXB
|BUD
|EK 111
|Dubai
|Ahmedabad
|DXB
|AMD
|EK 538
|Dubai
|Ahmedabad
|DXB
|AMD
|EK 540
|Dubai
|Bengaluru
|DXB
|BLR
|EK 564
|Dubai
|Bengaluru
|DXB
|BLR
|EK 566
|Dubai
|Bengaluru
|DXB
|BLR
|EK 568
|Dubai
|Chennai
|DXB
|MAA
|EK 542
|Dubai
|Chennai
|DXB
|MAA
|EK 544
|Dubai
|Chennai
|DXB
|MAA
|EK 546
|Dubai
|Delhi
|DXB
|DEL
|EK 510
|Dubai
|Delhi
|DXB
|DEL
|EK 512
|Dubai
|Delhi
|DXB
|DEL
|EK 514
|Dubai
|Delhi
|DXB
|DEL
|EK 516
|Dubai
|Hyderabad
|DXB
|HYD
|EK 524
|Dubai
|Hyderabad
|DXB
|HYD
|EK 526
|Dubai
|Hyderabad
|DXB
|HYD
|EK 528
|Dubai
|Kochi
|DXB
|COK
|EK 530
|Dubai
|Kochi
|DXB
|COK
|EK 532
|Dubai
|Kolkata
|DXB
|CCU
|EK 570
|Dubai
|Kolkata
|DXB
|CCU
|EK 572
|Dubai
|Mumbai
|DXB
|BOM
|EK 500
|Dubai
|Mumbai
|DXB
|BOM
|EK 502
|Dubai
|Mumbai
|DXB
|BOM
|EK 504
|Dubai
|Mumbai
|DXB
|BOM
|EK 506
|Dubai
|Mumbai
|DXB
|BOM
|EK 508
|Dubai
|Thiruvananthapuram
|DXB
|TRV
|EK 522
|Dubai
|Bali
|DXB
|DPS
|EK 368
|Dubai
|Jakarta
|DXB
|CGK
|EK 358
|Dubai
|Dublin
|DXB
|DUB
|EK 163
|Dubai
|Milan
|DXB
|MXP
|EK 101
|Dubai
|Rome
|DXB
|FCO
|EK 095
|Dubai
|Rome
|DXB
|FCO
|EK 097
|Dubai
|Tokyo
|DXB
|HND
|EK 312
|Dubai
|Tokyo
|DXB
|NRT
|EK 318
|Dubai
|Nairobi
|DXB
|NBO
|EK 717
|Dubai
|Seoul
|DXB
|ICN
|EK 322
|Dubai
|Kuala Lumpur
|DXB
|KUL
|EK 342
|Dubai
|Mal�
|DXB
|MLE
|EK 658
|Dubai
|Mauritius
|DXB
|MRU
|EK 703
|Dubai
|Casablanca
|DXB
|CMN
|EK 751
|Dubai
|Amsterdam
|DXB
|AMS
|EK 145
|Dubai
|Auckland
|DXB
|AKL
|EK 448
|Dubai
|Lagos
|DXB
|LOS
|EK 783
|Dubai
|Oslo
|DXB
|OSL
|EK 159
|Dubai
|Islamabad
|DXB
|ISB
|EK 612
|Dubai
|Karachi
|DXB
|KHI
|EK 602
|Dubai
|Lahore
|DXB
|LHE
|EK 622
|Dubai
|Manila
|DXB
|MNL
|EK 332
|Dubai
|Manila
|DXB
|MNL
|EK 334
|Dubai
|Manila
|DXB
|MNL
|EK 336
|Dubai
|Warsaw
|DXB
|WAW
|EK 179
|Dubai
|Lisbon
|DXB
|LIS
|EK 193
|Dubai
|Moscow
|DXB
|DME
|EK 131
|Dubai
|Moscow
|DXB
|DME
|EK 133
|Dubai
|St. Petersburg
|DXB
|LED
|EK 175
|Dubai
|Jeddah
|DXB
|JED
|EK 801
|Dubai
|Jeddah
|DXB
|JED
|EK 803
|Dubai
|Jeddah
|DXB
|JED
|EK 805
|Dubai
|Medina
|DXB
|MED
|EK 809
|Dubai
|Riyadh
|DXB
|RUH
|EK 817
|Dubai
|Riyadh
|DXB
|RUH
|EK 819
|Dubai
|Mahe
|DXB
|SEZ
|EK 705
|Dubai
|Singapore
|DXB
|SIN
|EK 314
|Dubai
|Cape Town
|DXB
|CPT
|EK 770
|Dubai
|Johannesburg
|DXB
|JNB
|EK 765
|Dubai
|Johannesburg
|DXB
|JNB
|EK 767
|Dubai
|Barcelona
|DXB
|BCN
|EK 255
|Dubai
|Madrid
|DXB
|MAD
|EK 141
|Dubai
|Madrid
|DXB
|MAD
|EK 143
|Dubai
|Colombo
|DXB
|CMB
|EK 650
|Dubai
|Colombo
|DXB
|CMB
|EK 654
|Dubai
|Stockholm
|DXB
|ARN
|EK 157
|Dubai
|Geneva
|DXB
|GVA
|EK 083
|Dubai
|Z�rich
|DXB
|ZRH
|EK 085
|Dubai
|Taipei
|DXB
|TPE
|EK 366
|Dubai
|Bangkok
|DXB
|BKK
|EK 370
|Dubai
|Phuket
|DXB
|HKT
|EK 370
|Dubai
|Phuket
|DXB
|HKT
|EK 384
|Dubai
|Phuket
|DXB
|HKT
|EK 378
|Dubai
|Tunis
|DXB
|TUN
|EK 747
|Dubai
|Istanbul
|DXB
|IST
|EK 121
|Dubai
|Istanbul
|DXB
|IST
|EK 123
|Dubai
|Birmingham
|DXB
|BHX
|EK 039
|Dubai
|Edinburgh
|DXB
|EDI
|EK 023
|Dubai
|Glasgow
|DXB
|GLA
|EK 027
|Dubai
|London
|DXB
|LGW
|EK 009
|Dubai
|London
|DXB
|LHR
|EK 069
|Dubai
|London
|DXB
|LHR
|EK 001
|Dubai
|London
|DXB
|LHR
|EK 003
|Dubai
|London
|DXB
|LHR
|EK 005
|Dubai
|London
|DXB
|LHR
|EK 007
|Dubai
|London
|DXB
|LHR
|EK 031
|Dubai
|Manchester
|DXB
|MAN
|EK 019
|Dubai
|Manchester
|DXB
|MAN
|EK 021
|Dubai
|Newcastle
|DXB
|NCL
|EK 035
|Dubai
|Chicago
|DXB
|ORD
|EK 235
|Dubai
|Dallas
|DXB
|DFW
|EK 221
|Dubai
|New York
|DXB
|JFK
|EK 203
|Dubai
|San Francisco
|DXB
|SFO
|EK 225
|Dubai
|Hanoi
|DXB
|HAN
|EK 394
|Dubai
|Ho Chi Minh City
|DXB
|SGN
|EK 392
|Dubai
|Lusaka
|DXB
|LUN
|EK 713
Operations in and out of Dubai have resumed.
Passengers should not travel without confirmed bookings.
Flight status should be checked regularly, and rebooking is available for flights booked between 28 February and 31 March, up to 30 days from the original travel date, without penalty.
Connecting passengers will only be accepted if onward flights are operating.
Air Arabia has resumed limited flights to and from the UAE.
Passengers with cancelled flights can rebook if they have not yet used modification or refund options.
Confirmed passengers will be notified directly via email or SMS.
Do not travel to the airport unless holding a confirmed booking.
All flights remain subject to operational and regulatory approvals.
All UAE carriers emphasise that passenger and crew safety is the highest priority. Travellers are advised to keep contact details up to date, monitor official airline websites, and follow instructions regarding rebooking or refunds. Checking flight status before heading to the airport is essential to avoid delays or inconvenience.
Yes. Airlines allow penalty-free rebooking within specified travel windows:
Emirates: Feb 28 – Mar 31
flydubai: Feb 28 – Mar 31
Etihad: Tickets issued on or before Feb 28
Air Arabia: Free date change within 15 days
Full refunds are available for cancelled flights, including unused portions of multi-leg trips. Use airline-specific online forms or contact your travel agent.
No. Only travel if the airline has contacted you with a confirmed booking.
For many cancelled flights, online rebooking may be limited. Contact the airline or your travel agent for help.
Transit passengers are accepted only if connecting flights are operating. Airlines manage rebookings for same-airline connections.
Yes. Programs like Emirates Skywards or Etihad Guest will credit miles according to the original ticket once travel is completed.
Use the airline website, mobile app, Customer Centre, or travel agent depending on your booking method. Always ensure contact details are up to date.