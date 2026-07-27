UAE flights today: Latest flydubai, Air Arabia, Emirates cancellations, disruptions

Some UAE flights to Kuwait and Saudi Arabia affected on Monday
Dubai: Travellers flying to and from the UAE on Monday, July 27, are advised to check the status of their flights before leaving for the airport, as a small number of regional services continue to face cancellations and schedule changes amid ongoing tensions in the region.
While flight operations at UAE airports remain largely normal, airlines are continuing to adjust select services based on operational and security considerations. Passengers are encouraged to monitor the latest updates from their airline, stay in contact with their carrier and allow extra time for check-in, security and immigration procedures.
flydubai
FZ815 – Dubai to Abha (AHB)
FZ811 – Dubai to Abha (AHB)
FZ059 – Dubai to Kuwait
Emirates
EK2048 – Dubai to Kuwait (codeshare)
flyadeal
F3506 – Riyadh
Air Arabia
G9068 - Sharjah to Kuwait
G9124 - Sharjah to Kuwait
G9107 - Sharjah to Bahrain
G9105 - Sharjah to Bahrain
G9195 - Sharjah to Abha
Some Sharjah to Kuwait, Bahrain flights on July 28 are also cancelled.
Etihad Airways' flights to Kuwaitt, which have faced continuous disruptions since the US-Iran hostilities resumed mid-July.
Active US bombing runs resumed against Iranian cities and targets following tanker incidents in the Strait of Hormuz and the collapse of tentative de-escalation talks.
Passengers travelling on these routes should verify the latest status through their airline's website, mobile app or customer service channels before heading to the airport.
Despite these limited disruptions, the majority of flights to and from the UAE are operating as scheduled, with airlines continuing to closely monitor the regional security situation and make operational adjustments where necessary.
Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.
Dubai International Airport has advised passengers to:
Arrive at least three hours before departure
Expect longer security and immigration processing times
Reach boarding gates at least 60 minutes before departure
Allow extra time for traffic delays
Use the Dubai Metro where possible, especially for Emirates Terminal 3
Passengers are also encouraged to use online check-in, airline apps, early baggage drop and self-service kiosks to reduce waiting times.
Several countries continue to warn travellers about possible disruptions due to regional security concerns.
US advisory: The US Department of State has advised travellers to prepare for possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions, and to confirm updates directly with airlines.
Uk advisory: The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the security situation remains unpredictable and could change quickly, advising travellers to monitor updates and follow local guidance.
Canada continues to advise against non-essential travel to the UAE, warning that renewed missile or drone activity could affect flights.
Australia has advised citizens in the region to consider leaving while commercial flights remain available, if it is safe to do so.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended its Gulf conflict-zone advisory until August 31, urging airlines to exercise caution due to risks from missile and drone activity, military operations and debris.
Passengers should confirm flight status directly with airlines before leaving for the airport, as schedules may change at short notice.
Travellers should keep documents ready, arrive early and follow instructions from airlines and airport authorities.