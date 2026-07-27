GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

UAE flights today: Latest flydubai, Air Arabia, Emirates cancellations, disruptions

Some UAE flights to Kuwait and Saudi Arabia affected on Monday

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Passengers at Dubai International Airport (DXB)
Passengers at Dubai International Airport (DXB)
GN Archives

Dubai: Travellers flying to and from the UAE on Monday, July 27, are advised to check the status of their flights before leaving for the airport, as a small number of regional services continue to face cancellations and schedule changes amid ongoing tensions in the region.

While flight operations at UAE airports remain largely normal, airlines are continuing to adjust select services based on operational and security considerations. Passengers are encouraged to monitor the latest updates from their airline, stay in contact with their carrier and allow extra time for check-in, security and immigration procedures.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Monday flight cancellations

flydubai

  • FZ815 – Dubai to Abha (AHB)

  • FZ811 – Dubai to Abha (AHB)

  • FZ059 – Dubai to Kuwait

Emirates

  • EK2048 – Dubai to Kuwait (codeshare)

flyadeal

  • F3506 – Riyadh

Air Arabia

  • G9068 - Sharjah to Kuwait

  • G9124 - Sharjah to Kuwait

  • G9107 - Sharjah to Bahrain

  • G9105 - Sharjah to Bahrain

  • G9195 - Sharjah to Abha

Some Sharjah to Kuwait, Bahrain flights on July 28 are also cancelled.

Etihad Airways' flights to Kuwaitt, which have faced continuous disruptions since the US-Iran hostilities resumed mid-July.

Active US bombing runs resumed against Iranian cities and targets following tanker incidents in the Strait of Hormuz and the collapse of tentative de-escalation talks.

Passengers travelling on these routes should verify the latest status through their airline's website, mobile app or customer service channels before heading to the airport.

Despite these limited disruptions, the majority of flights to and from the UAE are operating as scheduled, with airlines continuing to closely monitor the regional security situation and make operational adjustments where necessary.

Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.

Dubai airport travel advice

Dubai International Airport has advised passengers to:

  • Arrive at least three hours before departure

  • Expect longer security and immigration processing times

  • Reach boarding gates at least 60 minutes before departure

  • Allow extra time for traffic delays

  • Use the Dubai Metro where possible, especially for Emirates Terminal 3

Passengers are also encouraged to use online check-in, airline apps, early baggage drop and self-service kiosks to reduce waiting times.

Global travel advisories remain in place

Several countries continue to warn travellers about possible disruptions due to regional security concerns.

US advisory: The US Department of State has advised travellers to prepare for possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions, and to confirm updates directly with airlines.

Uk advisory: The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the security situation remains unpredictable and could change quickly, advising travellers to monitor updates and follow local guidance.

Canada continues to advise against non-essential travel to the UAE, warning that renewed missile or drone activity could affect flights.

Australia has advised citizens in the region to consider leaving while commercial flights remain available, if it is safe to do so.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended its Gulf conflict-zone advisory until August 31, urging airlines to exercise caution due to risks from missile and drone activity, military operations and debris.

Travel advice for passengers

Passengers should confirm flight status directly with airlines before leaving for the airport, as schedules may change at short notice.

Travellers should keep documents ready, arrive early and follow instructions from airlines and airport authorities.

Related Topics:
Emirates airlineEtihad AirwaysAir ArabiaUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Passengers urged to check UAE flight status as Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia adjust schedules amid security concerns

Flying today? UAE flight cancellations and advisories

3m read
An AirNav Radar screenshot shows commercial flight activity from July 14 across the Gulf region, where many airlines have adjusted routes or avoided certain airspace following the latest European aviation safety advisory amid heightened US-Iran tensions.

UAE travel: Every airline update flyers need right now

7m read
People carrying umbrellas wade through the waterlogged area caused by rain, in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: ANI Video Grab)

Flying UAE to Mumbai? Check your flight before leaving

2m read
DXB summer rush to top 3 million flyers

DXB summer rush to top 3 million flyers

2m read