UAE airlines face fresh cancellations as global carriers extend regional flight suspension
Dubai: For UAE travellers flying this month, the regional air travel picture remains mixed, with many flights operating but continued cancellations, longer routings and schedule changes on some key Gulf routes.
Emirates, Etihad Airways and Air Arabia have cancelled several services to Bahrain, Kuwait and Doha, while some regional airlines have started restoring flights.
At the same time, several major international carriers have extended suspensions of services to the UAE and other destinations in the Middle East.
The Middle East has seen another tense 24 hours, with fighting, political disagreements and fears of wider escalation continuing across several fronts.
In Yemen, Iran-aligned Houthi forces attacked Saudi Arabia's Jazan refinery with drones, causing a fire that Saudi authorities said was later extinguished without casualties.
The Houthis also struck the port of Mocha, killing seven people and damaging infrastructure near the strategically important Bab el-Mandeb shipping route.
The standoff between Iran and the US over the Strait of Hormuz also continues. Tehran says it will not reopen the vital waterway without major changes in US policy, while US President Donald Trump has demanded compensation from Iran for deaths and damage caused by the conflict.
The wider regional security situation continues to affect airline operations, with carriers monitoring airspace conditions and adjusting schedules where necessary.
Etihad Airways: Abu Dhabi–Bahrain flights have been cancelled for operational reasons. Flights EY653 and EY654 between Abu Dhabi and Kuwait have also been cancelled. The Kuwait service remains cancelled indefinitely, with no restart date announced.
Emirates: Dubai–Bahrain and Dubai–Kuwait services are unavailable. EK757 to Algiers and EK606 to Karachi are also affected.
Air Arabia: Several flights have been cancelled, including G9107 to Bahrain; G9068 and G9124 to Kuwait; and G9081, G9130 and G9027 to Doha. Abu Dhabi–Kuwait services are also affected.
flydubai: FZ909 from Dubai to Jeddah has been delayed.
Other UAE services: SpiceJet SG5014 from Dubai to Mumbai, Airblue PA411 from Dubai to Lahore and flyadeal F3514 from Dubai to Riyadh have been cancelled. Belavia B2718 from Dubai to Minsk has been delayed.
Qatar Airways: Resumed passenger flights to Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil from August 8.
Jazeera Airways: Has resumed flights to and from Kuwait.
Oman Air: Says technical issues and temporary airspace restrictions continue to affect parts of its network.
Saudia: Continues to monitor operations and update passengers.
Several governments continue to warn travellers that the security situation across the region remains unpredictable.
The US Department of State has advised travellers to prepare for flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruptions. The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has urged travellers to monitor official updates.
Canada continues to advise against non-essential travel to the UAE, warning that renewed missile or drone activity could affect flights. Australia has advised citizens in the region to consider leaving while commercial flights remain available, if it is safe to do so.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has extended its conflict-zone advisory covering Gulf airspace until August 31, urging airlines to exercise extreme caution because of the risk posed by missile and drone activity
Several major international airlines are continuing to suspend or restrict flights to the UAE and wider Middle East, with some cancellations now extending into October and even January 2027.
Air Canada has extended its Dubai flight suspension until mid-January 2027, while also suspending Tel Aviv services. It has told passengers not to go to the airport unless they have a confirmed, operating alternative flight.
Singapore Airlines has pushed back the resumption of Dubai flights to October 24, despite previously planning to restart services on August 2. Affected passengers can be rebooked or request a refund.
British Airways has delayed its return to several Middle East markets. Flights to Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Amman remain suspended until October 25, while frequencies to Doha and Riyadh have also been reduced. Jeddah flights have been permanently suspended.
Philippine Airlines has resumed Manila-Doha flights but Dubai services remain suspended until October 2.
Air France has suspended flights to Riyadh until August 14, and to Dubai and Beirut until August 18, saying any restart will depend on the local security assessment.
Turkish Airlines has resumed flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, alongside Damascus, Beirut and Amman, but flights to Iran remain suspended. The airline warned that further cancellations could occur as it monitors regional airspace.
The disruptions are being driven by a combination of operational adjustments, temporary airspace restrictions and the continuing security situation across parts of the Middle East. Airlines continue to review flight paths and schedules as conditions evolve, while some carriers have temporarily suspended services to affected destinations as a precaution.
Passengers travelling from UAE airports should:
Arrive at the airport at least three hours before departure.
Check their flight status before leaving for the airport.
Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Use online check-in and airline mobile apps wherever possible.
Keep contact details updated so airlines can send real-time notifications about delays, cancellations or rebookings.