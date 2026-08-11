The standoff between Iran and the US over the Strait of Hormuz also continues. Tehran says it will not reopen the vital waterway without major changes in US policy, while US President Donald Trump has demanded compensation from Iran for deaths and damage caused by the conflict.

Canada continues to advise against non-essential travel to the UAE, warning that renewed missile or drone activity could affect flights. Australia has advised citizens in the region to consider leaving while commercial flights remain available, if it is safe to do so.

The disruptions are being driven by a combination of operational adjustments, temporary airspace restrictions and the continuing security situation across parts of the Middle East. Airlines continue to review flight paths and schedules as conditions evolve, while some carriers have temporarily suspended services to affected destinations as a precaution.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.