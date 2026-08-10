While some UAE carriers have cancelled services or have yet to confirm when flights will resume, flydubai continues to operate a limited number of services to both destinations, while Qatar Airways and several regional airlines have also resumed flights.

Flights can be booked on Etihad's website after August 11. However, the airline has yet to confirm whether the disruption affecting Abu Dhabi services to Kuwait and Bahrain will be extended. Gulf News is awaiting a response from the airline.

For UAE passengers, flydubai currently has scheduled services to both Kuwait and Bahrain, while Air Arabia and Etihad have cancellations affecting these routes. Emirates has not yet provided flight-status information for the August 11 services to either destination.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.