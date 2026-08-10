Gulf airlines resume some routes, but international suspensions, longer flights continue
Dubai: UAE travellers continue to face a mixed picture this month as airlines operate amid ongoing regional security concerns, with some routes cancelled, others delayed and several international carriers maintaining suspensions across the Gulf.
While regional airlines are gradually restoring services to some destinations, passengers should expect longer flight times, last-minute schedule changes and possible disruption as airlines continue to avoid parts of the region's airspace.
The US-Iran war has entered a critical diplomatic phase, with fighting and pressure around the strategically important Strait of Hormuz continuing to affect the regional travel and aviation environment.
As of August 9, Iran said negotiations mediated by Oman on managing the strait were advancing. However, Tehran has said broader US concessions, including an end to military action, sanctions relief and compensation, are needed before commercial shipping can fully resume.
Oil prices also remained elevated on Monday as uncertainty over a possible agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz outweighed hopes of a quick return to normal shipping.
At 8:33am Tokyo time on August 10, West Texas Intermediate crude was at $78.71 a barrel, while Brent crude stood at $84.28 and Murban crude at $80.25.
Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.
Etihad Airways: Flights between Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport and Bahrain have been cancelled due to operational reasons. Etihad flights EY653 and EY654 between Abu Dhabi and Kuwait have also been cancelled due to operational reasons, with no restart date given.
Emirates: Dubai-Bahrain and Dubai-Kuwait services are unavailable. Flight EK141 from Dubai to Madrid has also been delayed, with passengers advised to check the latest updates through Emirates' official channels.
Emirates has also reported delays affecting flights to and from Shanghai and Hangzhou because of adverse weather linked to Typhoon Dolphin. The airline has warned that further delays are possible.
Air Arabia: Several services have been cancelled, including flights from Sharjah to Kuwait, Bahrain and Doha, as well as Abu Dhabi-Kuwait service.
flydubai: Flight FZ909 from Dubai to Jeddah has been delayed.
Other UAE services: Air India Express has cancelled its Dubai-Kannur flight, while an Airblue service between Dubai and Multan has also been affected.
Among regional carriers, Qatar Airways resumed passenger flights to Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil from August 8, offering some signs of recovery across the regional network. Jazeera Airways has also resumed flights to and from Kuwait, while Oman Air says technical issues and temporary airspace restrictions continue to affect parts of its network. Saudia continues to monitor operations and update passengers.
A growing number of international airlines continue to suspend or reduce services across the Gulf as security concerns persist.
Among the latest measures:
British Airways has suspended flights to Dubai, Bahrain, Amman and Tel Aviv until October 31.
Singapore Airlines, Air Canada, Cathay Pacific, Finnair and ITA Airways have suspended Dubai services until October 24.
Lufthansa and Swiss will not resume Dubai flights until September 13, while other Middle East routes remain suspended until late October.
Aegean Airlines and Air Astana have extended Dubai suspensions until August 31.
KLM has suspended Dubai services until August 23.
Philippine Airlines continues to suspend Dubai flights until October 2, although Manila-Doha services have resumed.
Turkish Airlines has resumed flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi but continues to suspend services to Iran.
Wizz Air expects to resume Dubai and Abu Dhabi services during September.
Although many UAE flights continue to operate, airlines are avoiding parts of the region's airspace because of security concerns.
Passengers may experience:
Flight times extended by one to three hours because of longer routings.
Last-minute cancellations or schedule changes.
Longer connection times at transit airports.
Delays in baggage delivery.
Several governments continue to warn travellers about possible disruption across the region.
The US Department of State has advised travellers to prepare for flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruptions.
The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said the security situation remains unpredictable and urged travellers to monitor official updates.
Canada continues to advise against non-essential travel to the UAE, warning that renewed missile or drone activity could affect flights.
Australia has advised citizens in the region to consider leaving while commercial flights remain available, if it is safe to do so.
Meanwhile, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended its conflict-zone advisory covering Gulf airspace until August 31, urging airlines to exercise extreme caution because of the risk posed by missile and drone activity.
If you are flying from the UAE today:
Check your flight status before leaving for the airport.
Monitor your airline's website or app for updates.
Ensure your airline has your latest contact details.
Allow extra time for your journey.
Follow official travel advice issued by your country's authorities if travelling overseas.