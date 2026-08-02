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Flying from UAE today? Latest flight cancellations and changes from Etihad, Emirates, Air Arabia

US issues Middle East travel warning as UAE airports hit summer peak

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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UAE travellers: Etihad, Emirates and Air Arabia cancel and reschedule flights amid regional tensions
UAE travellers: Etihad, Emirates and Air Arabia cancel and reschedule flights amid regional tensions
Photo: James Martinez/Gulf News

Travellers flying to and from the UAE are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport, as airlines continue to adjust schedules amid operational changes and heightened regional tensions.

While most UAE airlines continue to operate, Etihad Airways, Emirates and Air Arabia have announced changes affecting selected routes to Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. Passengers are urged to monitor airline apps and official websites, as schedules may change at short notice.

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Meanwhile, the US State Department has also issued a travel warning for the Middle East, including the UAE, advising citizens to prepare for possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions.

The updates come as UAE airports enter the busy summer travel period, with thousands of passengers travelling for holidays. Airports and airlines are advising passengers to arrive early and allow extra time for check-in, security and immigration procedures.

UAE airports advise passengers to plan ahead

With passenger numbers rising during the summer peak, travellers flying from UAE airports should:

  • Arrive at least three hours before departure

  • Check flight status before leaving home

  • Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration

  • Use airline apps and online check-in services

  • Keep contact details updated with airlines for real-time notifications

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has also advised passengers to plan extra time for their journey due to increased passenger volumes.

Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.

Etihad cancels Bahrain and Kuwait flights

Etihad Airways has cancelled selected flights between Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport and Bahrain International Airport, as well as flights between Abu Dhabi and Kuwait International Airport.

Cancelled services include:

  • EY653 and EY654 between Abu Dhabi and Kuwait

Passengers affected by the cancellations have been advised to update their contact details with the airline to receive the latest travel information.

Emirates flight updates

Emirates has advised passengers to check their flight status before travelling.

Selected Dubai services have been affected on August 2:

Dubai (DXB) to Kuwait (KWI)

  • EK853 — Cancelled

  • EK855 — Cancelled

  • EK857 — Cancelled

  • EK859 — Cancelled

Kuwait (KWI) to Dubai (DXB)

  • EK854 — Cancelled

  • EK856 — Cancelled

  • EK858 — Cancelled

  • EK860 — Cancelled

Dubai (DXB) to Bahrain (BAH)

  • EK835 — Cancelled

  • EK837 — Cancelled

  • EK839 — Cancelled

Emirates said some flight information, including Bahrain-Dubai services, may only be available closer to departure.

Passengers are advised to check updates before travelling and arrive at the airport at least three hours before departure.

Air Arabia flight changes

Air Arabia has also announced changes affecting selected flights between the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Affected services include:

Abu Dhabi – Kuwait

  • 3L020 — Cancelled

  • 3L022 — Not yet departed

Kuwait – Abu Dhabi

  • 3L021 — Cancelled

  • 3L023 — Not yet departed

Abu Dhabi – Bahrain

  • 3L015 — Time updated

  • 3L017 — Not yet departed

Bahrain – Abu Dhabi

  • 3L016 — Time updated

  • 3L018 — Not yet departed

Sharjah – Kuwait

  • G9068 — Cancelled

  • G9124 — Cancelled

  • G9121 — Not yet departed

Kuwait – Sharjah

  • G9069 — Cancelled

  • G9125 — Cancelled

  • G9122 — Not yet departed

Sharjah – Bahrain

  • G9107 — Cancelled

  • G9101 — Time updated

  • G9103 — Not yet departed

  • G9105 — Not yet departed

Bahrain – Sharjah

  • G9108 — Cancelled

  • G9102 — Time updated

  • G9104 — Not yet departed

  • G9106 — Not yet departed

Sharjah – Abha, Saudi Arabia

  • G9195 — Cancelled

  • G9196 — Cancelled

Passengers affected should contact Air Arabia for rebooking options and the latest updates.

flydubai continues normal operations

flydubai has not announced major changes to its flight schedule and continues to operate services as normal.

Passengers are advised to:

  • Check flight status before travelling

  • Complete online check-in where available

  • Allow extra time to reach the airport during the summer travel rush

  • Monitor official airline updates

US travel warning remains in place

The US State Department has issued a security alert covering several Middle Eastern countries, including the UAE, warning citizens to prepare for possible:

  • Flight cancellations

  • Temporary airspace closures

  • Travel disruptions

The advisory urged Americans in the region to “consider departing, or be prepared to depart should there be escalation”.International airlines adjust UAE services

Several international carriers have reduced or suspended selected UAE and regional services amid ongoing security concerns.

International airlines continue Gulf schedule changes

Several international airlines continue to suspend or adjust services across the Gulf amid ongoing regional security concerns.

Oman Air warns of flight delays

Oman Air has warned passengers of delays on some flights after temporary airspace restrictions and operational challenges affected aircraft movements across its network.

The airline said teams were working to minimise disruption and restore normal operations. Passengers affected by schedule changes will be contacted through WhatsApp, email or SMS if their booking details are updated. Oman Air said it may also offer alternative flights on other carriers where available.

IndiGo issues advisory

IndiGo has warned passengers of possible flight schedule changes due to the evolving Middle East situation.

Travellers are advised to check flight status before heading to the airport. The airline said updates will be shared through registered contact details.

Saudia updates flight schedules

Saudia said all cancellations and schedule changes have been updated in its reservation system through the end of October 2026.

Passengers can check the latest flight information through the airline’s booking channels before travelling.

Qatar Airways suspends selected routes

Qatar Airways has extended the suspension of passenger flights to:

  • Bahrain

  • Erbil

  • Kuwait

The suspension remains in place until and including July 31.

Passengers are advised to check the airline’s official channels for updates.

More international airlines adjust services

Among the latest measures:

  • British Airways has suspended flights to Dubai, Bahrain, Amman and Tel Aviv until October 31.

  • Singapore Airlines, Air Canada, Cathay Pacific, Finnair and ITA Airways have suspended Dubai services until October 24.

  • Lufthansa and Swiss International Air Lines will not resume Dubai flights until September 13.

  • Aegean Airlines and Air Astana have extended Dubai suspensions until August 31.

  • KLM has suspended Dubai services until August 23.

  • Philippine Airlines continues to suspend Dubai flights until October 2, while Manila-Doha services have resumed.

  • Turkish Airlines has resumed flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi but continues to suspend services to Iran.

  • Wizz Air expects to resume Dubai and Abu Dhabi services during September.

Why some flights are taking longer

Although many UAE flights continue to operate, airlines are avoiding parts of regional airspace due to security concerns.

Passengers may experience:

  • Longer flight times of one to three hours due to alternative routes.

  • Last-minute cancellations or schedule changes.

  • Longer connection times at transit airports.

  • Delays in baggage delivery.

What UAE travellers should do now

  • Check flight status before leaving for the airport

  • Monitor airline alerts and official updates

  • Arrive early to allow extra time for airport procedures

  • Keep passports and travel documents ready

  • Follow instructions from UAE authorities and airlines

Travellers departing from Dubai International Airport (DXB) can use the Dubai Metro to reach Emirates Terminal 3.

Dubai Metro timings:

  • Monday to Thursday and Saturday: 5am to midnight

  • Friday: 5am to 1am

  • Sunday: 8am to midnight

Airlines and airports continue to advise passengers to rely on official channels for the latest schedule information.

Related Topics:
UAE TravelEmirates airlineEtihad AirwaysAir ArabiaUS-Israel-Iran war

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