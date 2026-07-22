Passengers urged to check status, arrive early amid summer travel disruptions
Travellers flying from the UAE are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport, as several services to Kuwait and Bahrain have been cancelled or affected amid the ongoing regional situation.
Airlines are expecting a surge in passenger numbers during the summer peak travel season and have advised travellers departing from Dubai to arrive at least three hours before their flight to allow extra time for security, immigration and boarding procedures.
Passengers travelling from Dubai International Airport can also use the Dubai Metro to reach Emirates Terminal 3.
Metro timings are:
Monday to Thursday and Saturday: 5am to midnight
Friday: 5am to 1am
Sunday: 8am to midnight
Emirates has cancelled several flights between Dubai and Kuwait, as well as Dubai and Bahrain.
Cancelled flights include:
EK853
EK855
EK857
EK859
Return flights from Kuwait to Dubai affected:
EK854
EK856
EK858
EK860
For July 23, additional Kuwait services listed among affected flights include:
Dubai to Kuwait: EK853, EK855, EK871, EK857, EK859
Kuwait to Dubai: EK854, EK856, EK872, EK858, EK860
Cancelled flights include:
EK835
EK837
EK839
Return flights from Bahrain to Dubai affected:
EK836
EK838
EK840
For July 23, affected services include:
Dubai to Bahrain: EK835, EK837, EK839, EK833
Bahrain to Dubai: EK836, EK838, EK840, EK834
Emirates has advised passengers to use online check-in, baggage drop facilities and other digital services to ensure a smoother journey.
Etihad Airways has cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport and Kuwait International Airport, as well as Abu Dhabi and Bahrain International Airport, due to operational reasons.
Flights EY653 and EY654 have been cancelled until July 24, 2026.
Flights EY647 and EY648 scheduled for July 23, 2026, have also been cancelled.
Etihad said its teams are assisting affected passengers with alternative travel arrangements. Travellers are advised to update their contact details to receive flight notifications via SMS or email.
Flydubai has cancelled several Dubai-Bahrain services on July 22.
Affected flights include:
Dubai (DXB) to Bahrain (BAH): FZ023, FZ021, FZ027
Bahrain (BAH) to Dubai (DXB): Flights FZ024, FZ022 and FZ028 have also been cancelled.
Dubai-Kuwait flights remain scheduled, but passengers are advised to check the latest updates before travelling.
Flydubai reminded passengers that check-in counters close 60 minutes before scheduled departure unless they receive different instructions by SMS or email.
Air Arabia has reported cancellations on several UAE-Kuwait and UAE-Bahrain routes.
Cancelled:
3L020 – Abu Dhabi to Kuwait
3L021 – Kuwait to Abu Dhabi
Not yet departed:
3L022 – Abu Dhabi to Kuwait
3L023 – Kuwait to Abu Dhabi
Cancelled:
G9068
G9124
Return flights cancelled:
G9069
G9125
Not yet departed:
G9121
G9122
Cancelled:
G9107 – Sharjah to Bahrain
G9108 – Bahrain to Sharjah
G9106 – Bahrain to Sharjah
Not yet departed:
G9101
G9103
G9102
G9104
Not yet departed:
3L015 – Abu Dhabi to Bahrain
3L017 – Abu Dhabi to Bahrain
3L016 – Bahrain to Abu Dhabi
3L018 – Bahrain to Abu Dhabi
With passenger numbers expected to increase during the summer travel peak, travellers are advised to:
Check flight status before leaving for the airport
Arrive at least three hours before departure
Reach the boarding gate at least 60 minutes before take-off
Allow extra time for traffic and airport procedures
Use online check-in and baggage drop services where available
Airlines have advised passengers to continue monitoring official channels for the latest updates.