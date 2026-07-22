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UAE-Kuwait, Bahrain flight disruptions: Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia cancels services

Passengers urged to check status, arrive early amid summer travel disruptions

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, Air Arabia issue alerts on Kuwait and Bahrain services
Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, Air Arabia issue alerts on Kuwait and Bahrain services
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Travellers flying from the UAE are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport, as several services to Kuwait and Bahrain have been cancelled or affected amid the ongoing regional situation.

Airlines are expecting a surge in passenger numbers during the summer peak travel season and have advised travellers departing from Dubai to arrive at least three hours before their flight to allow extra time for security, immigration and boarding procedures.

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Passengers travelling from Dubai International Airport can also use the Dubai Metro to reach Emirates Terminal 3.

Metro timings are:

  • Monday to Thursday and Saturday: 5am to midnight

  • Friday: 5am to 1am

  • Sunday: 8am to midnight

Emirates flights affected

Emirates has cancelled several flights between Dubai and Kuwait, as well as Dubai and Bahrain.

Dubai (DXB) – Kuwait (KWI)

Cancelled flights include:

  • EK853

  • EK855

  • EK857

  • EK859

Return flights from Kuwait to Dubai affected:

  • EK854

  • EK856

  • EK858

  • EK860

For July 23, additional Kuwait services listed among affected flights include:

  • Dubai to Kuwait: EK853, EK855, EK871, EK857, EK859

  • Kuwait to Dubai: EK854, EK856, EK872, EK858, EK860

Dubai (DXB) – Bahrain (BAH)

Cancelled flights include:

  • EK835

  • EK837

  • EK839

Return flights from Bahrain to Dubai affected:

  • EK836

  • EK838

  • EK840

For July 23, affected services include:

  • Dubai to Bahrain: EK835, EK837, EK839, EK833

  • Bahrain to Dubai: EK836, EK838, EK840, EK834

Emirates has advised passengers to use online check-in, baggage drop facilities and other digital services to ensure a smoother journey.

Etihad flights cancelled

Etihad Airways has cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport and Kuwait International Airport, as well as Abu Dhabi and Bahrain International Airport, due to operational reasons.

Abu Dhabi (AUH) – Kuwait (KWI)

Flights EY653 and EY654 have been cancelled until July 24, 2026.

Abu Dhabi (AUH) – Bahrain (BAH)

Flights EY647 and EY648 scheduled for July 23, 2026, have also been cancelled.

Etihad said its teams are assisting affected passengers with alternative travel arrangements. Travellers are advised to update their contact details to receive flight notifications via SMS or email.

Flydubai flights affected

Flydubai has cancelled several Dubai-Bahrain services on July 22.

Affected flights include:

  • Dubai (DXB) to Bahrain (BAH): FZ023, FZ021, FZ027

  • Bahrain (BAH) to Dubai (DXB): Flights FZ024, FZ022 and FZ028 have also been cancelled.

Dubai-Kuwait flights remain scheduled, but passengers are advised to check the latest updates before travelling.

Flydubai reminded passengers that check-in counters close 60 minutes before scheduled departure unless they receive different instructions by SMS or email.

Air Arabia flights affected

Air Arabia has reported cancellations on several UAE-Kuwait and UAE-Bahrain routes.

Abu Dhabi (AUH) – Kuwait (KWI)

Cancelled:

  • 3L020 – Abu Dhabi to Kuwait

  • 3L021 – Kuwait to Abu Dhabi

Not yet departed:

  • 3L022 – Abu Dhabi to Kuwait

  • 3L023 – Kuwait to Abu Dhabi

Sharjah (SHJ) – Kuwait (KWI)

Cancelled:

  • G9068

  • G9124

Return flights cancelled:

  • G9069

  • G9125

Not yet departed:

  • G9121

  • G9122

Sharjah (SHJ) – Bahrain (BAH)

Cancelled:

  • G9107 – Sharjah to Bahrain

  • G9108 – Bahrain to Sharjah

  • G9106 – Bahrain to Sharjah

Not yet departed:

  • G9101

  • G9103

  • G9102

  • G9104

Abu Dhabi (AUH) – Bahrain (BAH)

Not yet departed:

  • 3L015 – Abu Dhabi to Bahrain

  • 3L017 – Abu Dhabi to Bahrain

  • 3L016 – Bahrain to Abu Dhabi

  • 3L018 – Bahrain to Abu Dhabi

Summer travel advisory

With passenger numbers expected to increase during the summer travel peak, travellers are advised to:

  • Check flight status before leaving for the airport

  • Arrive at least three hours before departure

  • Reach the boarding gate at least 60 minutes before take-off

  • Allow extra time for traffic and airport procedures

  • Use online check-in and baggage drop services where available

Airlines have advised passengers to continue monitoring official channels for the latest updates.

Related Topics:
FlyDubaiUAE TravelEmirates airlineBahrainEtihad AirwaysKuwaitAir Arabia

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