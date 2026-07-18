Emirates, Etihad and Air Arabia adjust Kuwait routes amid regional tensions
Dubai: Travellers flying from the UAE to Kuwait are facing flight disruptions after operations at Kuwait International Airport were affected amid the ongoing Iran-US regional tensions.
Emirates has cancelled multiple Dubai-Kuwait services through July 19, while Etihad Airways has listed its Abu Dhabi-Kuwait flight EY653 as "awaiting update". Air Arabia has also cancelled several flights between the UAE and Kuwait, according to the latest updates on its flight status pages.
Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates before travelling to the airport.
Emirates has cancelled multiple flights between Dubai and Kuwait after air traffic at Kuwait International Airport was temporarily suspended following rocket and drone attacks on the country.
According to the airline's latest flight status update, Emirates flight EK857 from Dubai to Kuwait, scheduled to depart at 2.55pm on Saturday, was cancelled. The return service, EK858 from Kuwait to Dubai, scheduled to depart at 5.15pm, was also cancelled.
The airline's website also shows all scheduled Emirates services between Dubai and Kuwait on Sunday, July 19, as cancelled.
Dubai to Kuwait
EK853
EK855
EK857
EK859
Kuwait to Dubai
EK854
EK856
EK858
EK860
Emirates said the cancellations were due to operational reasons and advised affected passengers to contact their booking office for assistance with their reservations.
Etihad Airways has also been affected by the disruption, with the status of two Kuwait services yet to be confirmed.
Flight EY653 from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait, scheduled to depart at 8.15am on Saturday, was listed as "awaiting update" on the airline’s website.
The return service, EY654 from Kuwait to Abu Dhabi, scheduled to depart at 10.15am and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 1pm, was also listed as "awaiting update".
Etihad had not announced any cancellations following the latest flight status update. Passengers are advised to check for further updates before travelling.
Air Arabia has cancelled its scheduled flights between the UAE and Kuwait, according to the latest updates on the airline's flight status pages. The affected services include flights between Sharjah and Kuwait and Abu Dhabi and Kuwait.
Sharjah to Kuwait
G9068
G9124
G9121
Kuwait to Sharjah
G9069
G9125
G9122
Abu Dhabi to Kuwait
3L020
3L022
Kuwait to Abu Dhabi
3L021
3L023
Sharjah to Kuwait
G9068
G9124
G9121
Kuwait to Sharjah
G9069
G9125
G9122
Abu Dhabi to Kuwait
3L020
3L022
Kuwait to Abu Dhabi
3L021
3L023
Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status updates with Air Arabia before travelling.
Kuwait Airways said it had rescheduled most of its commercial flights after take-off and landing operations at Kuwait International Airport were temporarily suspended due to ongoing Iranian attacks.
The national carrier urged passengers to regularly check their flight status, adding that automated updates and SMS notifications were being sent to customers using the contact details provided during booking.
The flight disruptions come as Kuwait reported fresh Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting military positions and critical infrastructure.
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said a vital oil industry facility was hit, causing injuries and significant material damage. Authorities also reported an attack on a second electricity generation and water desalination plant, which caused fires at the site.
The Kuwait Armed Forces said they intercepted several ballistic missiles and hostile drones that entered the country's airspace. Officials also confirmed injuries among military personnel following attacks on defence facilities.
No civilian deaths have been reported, although missile and drone debris caused material damage at several locations across the country.