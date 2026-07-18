GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf

Kuwait Airways reschedules most flights amid airspace closure

Flights disrupted as Kuwait shuts airspace over escalating US-Iran crisis

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Kuwait Airways reschedules most flights amid airspace closure
Supplied

Kuwait Airways has announced the rescheduling of most of its flights due to the closure of the country's airspace on Saturday, July 18, 2026, as regional tensions from the ongoing US-Iran conflict continue to disrupt air travel across the Gulf.

In a statement posted on X, the national carrier urged all passengers to stay updated on their flight status, noting that notifications and text messages would be sent directly to the phone numbers registered with their bookings to inform them of any changes.

The airline advised affected customers to reach out to its Customer Service team for further inquiries. Passengers within Kuwait can call 171, while those outside the country can dial +965 24345555 or 171. Customers can also get in touch via WhatsApp at +965 1802050.

Kuwait Airways thanked its customers for their understanding and cooperation, and reaffirmed its commitment to passenger safety amid the disruptions.

The airspace closure comes as Kuwait remains on high alert following repeated missile and drone threats, with the country's air defenses actively intercepting hostile targets as part of the broader escalation between the United States and Iran centered on the Strait of Hormuz.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A Saudi security officer walks past Saudi Arabia's Abha airport.

Saudi's Abha airport still facing flight disruption

3m read
Etihad Airways cancelled two scheduled services between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain on July 16 after an earlier flight returned to Abu Dhabi amid regional disruptions.

Etihad cancelled Bahrain flight after turnaround

2m read
Flights to and from Kuwait halted indefinitely as airline cites safety concerns

IndiGo extends Kuwait flight suspension

1m read
The custom stamp is being placed on arriving passengers’ passports at airports, land borders and seaports across the country.

UAE launches ‘Year of Family’ passport stamp

1m read