Kuwait Airways reschedules most flights amid airspace closure

Flights disrupted as Kuwait shuts airspace over escalating US-Iran crisis
Kuwait Airways has announced the rescheduling of most of its flights due to the closure of the country's airspace on Saturday, July 18, 2026, as regional tensions from the ongoing US-Iran conflict continue to disrupt air travel across the Gulf.
In a statement posted on X, the national carrier urged all passengers to stay updated on their flight status, noting that notifications and text messages would be sent directly to the phone numbers registered with their bookings to inform them of any changes.
The airline advised affected customers to reach out to its Customer Service team for further inquiries. Passengers within Kuwait can call 171, while those outside the country can dial +965 24345555 or 171. Customers can also get in touch via WhatsApp at +965 1802050.
Kuwait Airways thanked its customers for their understanding and cooperation, and reaffirmed its commitment to passenger safety amid the disruptions.
The airspace closure comes as Kuwait remains on high alert following repeated missile and drone threats, with the country's air defenses actively intercepting hostile targets as part of the broader escalation between the United States and Iran centered on the Strait of Hormuz.