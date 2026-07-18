US strikes Iran again as Bahrain sounds warning sirens, IRGC halts ships in Strait of Hormuz, Kuwait facilities hit

Iran vows wider offensive after US strikes as Bahrain, Kuwait report fresh attacks
Highlights
Jordan's Armed Forces said their air defenses intercepted and shot down 10 Iranian missiles targeting the Kingdom's territories, with the interception operation resulting in no human injuries or material damage. Royal Engineering Corps units have begun work at the shrapnel impact sites to handle and secure the debris in line with established technical and security procedures.
The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces announced early Saturday that its air defense systems are actively engaging missile and drone threats entering the country's airspace, describing the situation as part of the "ongoing treacherous Iranian aggression." The military clarified that any explosions residents may hear are the result of interception operations against hostile missiles and drones, and it urged the public to follow safety instructions from relevant authorities.
Bahrain's Ministry of Interior announced in that it had activated warning sirens.
In a statement posted on X, the ministry said, "The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place, and to follow updates through official channels."
The US military said it had concluded strikes on Iran for the seventh consecutive night Friday, adding that it had hit several targets aimed at degrading Iranian military capabilities.
"US Central Command (CENTCOM) hit surveillance sites, military logistics infrastructure, underground weapons storage, and maritime capabilities," the military said in a post on X.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Saturday that two oil tankers transiting through the Strait of Hormuz hit mines and exploded, a claim disputed by the US military.
"An hour ago, two oil tankers, which were trying to pass through the minefield south of the Strait of Hormuz by deceptive American intelligence agencies, exploded and caught fire," the Guards said in a statement published by state news agency IRNA, without identifying the tankers.
"To protect their capital and, more importantly, their lives, the sailors should not be deceived and enter the minefield," they said.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) issued a brief denial, saying on X, "Like most IRGC claims, this is false."
Iran's army said it struck US military targets in Kuwait and Jordan in response to American attacks, according to a statement carried by the Iranian state broadcaster on Saturday.
In Kuwait, Iranian forces targeted an ammunition depot in the Al-Adiri camp, the headquarters buildings and ammunition depots in the Ali Al-Salem base and several communication bridges.
In Jordan, fuel tanks at the Al-Azraq base were also targeted, the state broadcaster said on Telegram.
US attacks killed three people and wounded eight in the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan, state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.
"The deputy political, security and social affairs governor of Hormozgan announced the martyrdom of three people and the injury of eight people following enemy attacks on some parts of Hormozgan province this morning," IRNA said on Telegram.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Saturday they had "stopped" four ships trying to transit the Strait of Hormuz.
"In the past hours, four violating ships with the support of the terrorist US army were trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, and all four ships were stopped in place during a combined missile and drone operation," the Guards said in a statement carried by the state broadcaster.
Five explosions were heard in the early hours of Saturday in Yazd, in central Iran, the state news agency IRNA reported, after the US military announced a seventh night of strikes against the country.
Another Iranian news agency, Mehr, reported that explosions were heard "in several provinces in the south" of Iran.
Since dawn today, Kuwaiti Armed Forces have detected ballistic missiles and hostile drones within Kuwaiti airspace, which were intercepted and dealt with.
The ministry of defence added that the Iranian aggression targeted a number of facilities and camps belonging to the Kuwaiti Army using hostile drones, resulting in injuries to several personnel of the Kuwaiti Land Forces while carrying out their duties. The injured received the necessary medical care and treatment, and their condition is stable.
A number of vital civilian facilities were also targeted, including one of the country’s electricity generation and water desalination plants, causing a fire and damage to several facilities and power generation units at the site. The attack also led to power outages in several areas across the country, resulting in material damage but no reported casualties.
The Armed Forces affirmed that they continue to carry out their duties and responsibilities with high efficiency, maintaining full readiness and taking all necessary measures to protect the country’s sovereignty, security and stability, in coordination with the relevant authorities, to ensure the safety of citizens and residents
US military launched a round of strikes against Iran for the seventh consecutive night.
In a post on X, US said strikes are designed to continue degrading Iranian military capabilities at the Commander in Chief's direction.
Tehran is ready to resume "full-scale offensive operations" if US strikes against it continue for another two or three days, a senior military advisor to Iran's supreme leader warned Friday.
"Iran will no longer limit itself to retaliatory, like-for-like responses ... and no political border will be safe," Major General Mohsen Rezaei said, according to the Iranian news agency IRIB.
Iran’s Foreign Minister stated that the three individuals killed while crossing the bridge were “completely innocent.”
“We will never allow their pure blood to be trampled upon”, Abbas Araghchi said on his official Telegram account.
“We will defend every inch of this land until our last breath.”
Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here
Firefighters have managed to extinguish two fires erupted at two different sites, south of the country, after they had been targeted by Iran attacks, according to Kuwait Fire Force Spokesman Colonel Mohammad Al-Ghareeb.
He noted that the incident caused damage, with no casualties.
Day 138: Gulf faces fresh attacks as Trump signals diplomacy
Day 137: Dubai rebuts false explosion reports
Day 137: Iran says it is no longer bound by parts of US ceasefire deal
Day 136: 2 UAE tankers hit, US to resume Iran blockade
Day 135: US military launches another round of Iran strikes
Day 134: Strait of Hormuz tensions flare after ship attack
Day 133: US swaps strikes with Iran while keeping nuclear talks alive
Day 132: Israel vows stronger military action against Iran
Day 131: Trump tempers fury to end NATO summit on high note
Day 130: Iran reports explosions on sites around Hormuz Strait
Day 129: Body of Khamenei arrives in Qom ahead of procession
Day 128: Massive turnout at Khamenei funeral