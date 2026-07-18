US strikes Iran again as Bahrain sounds warning sirens, IRGC halts ships in Strait of Hormuz, Kuwait facilities hit

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Saturday that two oil tankers transiting through the Strait of Hormuz hit mines and exploded, a claim disputed by the US military.

"An hour ago, two oil tankers, which were trying to pass through the minefield south of the Strait of Hormuz by deceptive American intelligence agencies, exploded and caught fire," the Guards said in a statement published by state news agency IRNA, without identifying the tankers.

"To protect their capital and, more importantly, their lives, the sailors should not be deceived and enter the minefield," they said.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) issued a brief denial, saying on X, "Like most IRGC claims, this is false."