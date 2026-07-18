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Reuters issues statement regretting Downtown Dubai booms report

News agency retracts report on unexplained sounds in UAE’s Downtown Dubai

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
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Reuters issues statement regretting Downtown Dubai booms report

Reuters has retracted a July 16 report claiming witnesses heard booms in Downtown Dubai, acknowledging that the story did not meet its editorial standards and that it could not determine where the sounds came from or what significance, if any, they carried.

In a statement dated July 17, Reuters said the Dubai-datelined story, headlined "Booms heard in UAE's downtown Dubai, witnesses say," failed to offer the context needed around the origin of the sounds before publication. The news agency said it regretted running the piece in its original form.

Reuters added that, in line with its commitment to impartial and reliable reporting under the Thomson Reuters Trust Principles, it withdrew the story and instead published a statement from the Dubai Media Office denying the original report the same night. That follow-up story was given equal prominence to the original and explained why Reuters had pulled it, the agency said.

Dubai authorities had earlier issued a warning that action would be taken against media organisations publishing false or unverified information about the emirate, following the circulation of the report claiming explosions had been heard in Downtown Dubai.

The Government of Dubai Media Office said in a statement on X that necessary measures would be taken against outlets publishing inaccurate or unverified reports, in accordance with local and federal laws and regulations.

The Dubai Media Office had rejected the original Reuters dispatch, describing it as false and confirming that no explosions had occurred in the Downtown area, while calling on media organisations to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information.

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