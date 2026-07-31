7 things to do in Dubai this weekend: Free oysters, comedy, Spider-Man and more

Food, comedy, Spider-Man? The weekend is looking exciting for UAE residents
Looking for plans beyond the usual weekend routine? Dubai has plenty happening, from a one-day oyster celebration and a Riviera-inspired pop-up to interactive dining adventures, comedy shows and new cinema releases. Here are some experiences worth adding to your calendar.
The world's your oyster, so eat them too.
Seafood lovers have a reason to head to Downtown Dubai this week as Amelia Dubai marks World Oyster Day with a special one-day dining offer.
On Wednesday, August 5, guests dining at the Nikkei restaurant can enjoy complimentary freshly shucked oysters alongside its Japanese-Peruvian inspired menu. The evening combines seafood, dramatic interiors and an immersive dining setting inspired by the venue’s signature steampunk aesthetic.
The offer is available for all dining guests, making it a midweek excuse to try one of Dubai’s more theatrical dining spots.
When: Wednesday, August 5, 2026
Where: Amelia Dubai, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai
Price: Complimentary oysters for dining guests
Opening hours: 7pm–3am
Dreaming of an Amalfi-style escape? City Centre Mirdif is bringing a slice of the Italian Riviera indoors with its summer pop-up, The Riviera.
Visitors can explore an experience inspired by Italy’s coastal charm, featuring interactive games, beauty experiences, personalised merchandise, photo opportunities and food concepts.
Shoppers spending Dh300 or more at the mall can also unlock access to rewards including mall gift cards, cinema tickets, retailer hampers and exclusive merchandise.
When: Until August 9, 2026
Where: City Centre Mirdif
Time: 2pm–10pm
Price: Free with Dh300 mall spend
How about some storytelling fun, folks...over dinner?
Dinner gets a storytelling makeover at Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai, where families can become part of an interactive adventure.
The 3 Crystals combines a meal with live storytelling, puzzles, projections and special effects as young explorers help solve challenges and collect three magical crystals to restore balance between dimensions.
The family-friendly experience turns every course into part of the story, with guests following clues and characters throughout the evening.
Two seating times are available, with regular and vegetarian menus featuring dishes such as smoked chicken starters, cauliflower steak, mashed potato creations and interactive desserts.
When: Every Friday and Saturday
Time: 7pm–8pm or 8.30pm–9.30pm
Where: M Floor, Tunis 1 Event Room, Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai
Price: Dh280 per adult | Dh190 per child
Need a laugh this weekend? Comedian Saaniya Abbas is taking over Pepperoni Comedy Club for a headline performance featuring her observational humour and personal storytelling.
The intimate venue means audiences are close to the action, creating a more interactive comedy experience than a traditional theatre show.
Doors open before the show, giving guests time to settle in before the performance begins.
When: Saturday, August 1
Time: Doors open at 8pm | Show starts at 9pm
Where: Pepperoni Comedy Club, 25hours Hotel One Central, Dubai
Price: From Dh160
Afternoon tea goes coastal at The Tea Room at Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel.
The new menu moves beyond traditional sandwiches, featuring seafood-inspired savouries, black ink scones and desserts built around tropical flavours such as mango, coconut and passion fruit.
Expect a colourful spread featuring ingredients like scallops, shrimp, smoked salmon and crab, alongside lighter sweet treats.
When: Daily from Saturday, August 1 | 12pm–9pm
Where: The Tea Room, Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel, Dubai
Price: Dh150 per person
Movie fans can head to cinemas this weekend for the latest chapter in the Spider-Man franchise.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day sees Tom Holland return as Peter Parker after the events of No Way Home, with the superhero navigating a new reality where his past has been erased from people’s memories.
The film opens across UAE cinemas this weekend, with screenings available in multiple formats.
When: From Thursday, July 30
Where: Cinemas across Dubai
Price: Ticket prices vary by cinema
Barrafina Dubai is adding a Spanish twist to Sundays with its new Paella Sunday Brunch.
The weekly experience brings together unlimited tapas starters and a choice of signature paella dishes, including seafood, chicken and vegetarian options.
Guests can share classic Spanish-inspired plates before choosing their main paella, making it a relaxed option for families, friends and couples.
When: Every Sunday, starting August 2
Time: 1pm–4pm
Where: Barrafina, DIFC, Dubai
Price: Dh250 per person
Additional options: Steak add-on available for Dh50