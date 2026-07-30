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Grammys CEO 'saddened' as BTS rejects submissions over Asian Pop category, defends new award

The CEO argued that the category was designed to broaden recognition

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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BTS last performed at the Grammys in 2022.
BTS last performed at the Grammys in 2022.

BTS got Mic Drop and Aliens charting in different countries after announcing their decision to pull out of the Grammys. If you know, well, you know.

The group pointed to the Academy's new Asian Pop category, saying it hopes artists are recognised for their music rather than where they come from or the language they sing in.

And now the Recording Academy has responded. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr, said in a statement on Instagram, "I am saddened to hear that BTS has chosen not to participate in the Grammy Awards process this year, but as a music creator, I understand and respect their decision," he wrote.

He argued that the category was designed to broaden recognition rather than create barriers.

"The Asian Pop category was created to celebrate the depth, diversity and extraordinary growth of pop artistry coming out of Asia," Mason Jr. said. "More categories mean more artists' work is recognized. It's never to divide, but to expand who is recognized by our 15,000 Grammy voters."

He also stressed that artists eligible for the Asian Pop award can still compete in the Grammys' major categories, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

Why BTS opted out

On July 29, BTS confirmed that ARIRANG, its first new album in six years—would not enter the Grammy race. All seven members put out a statement in Korean, on Instagram that read: "I hope that music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language."

Why the category has sparked debate

The controversy centres on whether region-specific awards genuinely increase visibility, or unintentionally place artists in separate lanes.

Critics argue that carving out a dedicated Asian Pop category could make it easier for Grammy voters to celebrate Asian artists there while overlooking them in the ceremony's biggest awards.

BTS' decision has amplified that debate, with the group effectively declining to compete under the new framework.

The discussion echoes criticism that followed the Grammys' launch of Best African Music Performance in 2023. At the time, Ghanaian-American artist Amaarae argued that grouping vastly different musical traditions into a single regional category risked oversimplifying them.

"The idea of an African category is great in practice, but I think it is reductive," she said in an interview with Ghana's Metro TV, as quoted by People. "There are too many categories to just be placed under an umbrella of African music."

With BTS choosing to step away from Grammy consideration altogether, the spotlight has shifted from one awards season to a much broader question: Should music be organised by geography, or judged without regional labels?

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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