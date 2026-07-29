Why BTS won’t submit for Grammys 2026: From snubs to Asian Pop debate, a legacy beyond trophies

Jimin reflected on the group's performance, saying, "What I thought was impressive about the members is that we rehearsed the performance only once just yesterday. And we pulled it off like that today.” He also expressed his gratitude to fans, adding, "Even if we didn't get the award, we were able to try at the award once again because of our ARMYs, and it was honorable and meaningful to us. Towards ARMYs, I had this big thought in my mind, that we could repay ARMYs by receiving the award.. that's why it was quite sad."