‘Born in Korea, they don’t know about us’: BTS RM’s Mic Drop moment after Grammys removes their videos

In 2021, they became the first K-pop act to receive a Grammy nomination, earning recognition for “Dynamite” in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. They later received nominations for Butter and Yet To Come, breaking new ground for Korean artists on one of music’s biggest stages. And, yet they still didn't win, despite topping charts for over ten weeks. It infuriated the ARMY base, who even coined the term 'Scammys'. The confusion and rage became even more widespread when Jungkook, whose song Seven dominated charts for weeks, didn't even get nominated.