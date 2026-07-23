BTS's rapper opened up about the pressure of leading the band
Heavy is the head that wears the crown, indeed.
Yet, ever since he returned from his military service in 2025, RM has expressed thoughts on leadership, often stating that he doesn't speak fo the band anymore. Recently, in an interview, the rapper opened up on how much he has changed over the years, from the young boy tasked with bringing together seven members from different cities, backgrounds, tastes and dreams, to the leader who eventually learned that not every problem needs to be solved by taking charge of the room.
“I think I was really like overwhelming or very like a powerful type of like bossy type of leader for the first like eight, 9 years,” RM told Fashion Neurosis, acknowledging that his early approach was shaped by the enormous responsibility placed on him to bring the group together.
But BTS grew. So did RM.
“As the team got bigger and they have their own names and careers, it just didn't work out anymore,” he said. “Of course, they grew up a lot also. After that, I've changed the way to communicate.”
And that, perhaps, is the part that makes ARMY nod knowingly.
RM’s leadership has never been only about being the person who speaks first, stands at the front or carries the microphone during interviews. It has always been about his willingness to look back at himself and say: I could have done that better. I have changed, and I will still make mistakes, just hold on.
His latest explanation is, naturally, delivered through the most relatable example imaginable. “Everybody is lying on the couch and the window is open and it's too cold,” RM explained. “So somebody has to close it but nobody wants to because it's too comfy here lying on the couch.”
The leader, he said, is the person who gets up.
“If one single person has to stand off and get off the couch and walk a few steps to close the door then I think that's what a leader does for every part of the team. That’s all.”
That’s all, he says. As if he hasn’t just reduced leadership to the universal human struggle of being comfortable while absolutely nobody wants to get up.
But the metaphor works because RM’s leadership has evolved in much the same way. In BTS’ early years, he was the person who had to help hold everything together. As the members grew into artists with their own identities, careers and voices, leadership became more about knowing when to step forward — and when to let others find their own way. He hasn't shied away from expressing his frustrations either. During a Live recently, he talked about the difficulties of preparing their album Arirang, acknowledging clearly 'there's no captain'. "In the old days, I (usually me) or Yoongi-hyung would bring us forward, but now all of the members (and this is our strength) but all of us want to protect our great and precious relationship and so we're careful."
As he also said, "What was hard was that there was no clear captain. Someone, a leader or boss, who could strongly say this is right or wrong and lead the way, but at the time that was hard to do. And so it was difficult. We made the album before setting a clear path through it."
And that is why ARMY will probably always see RM as a leader, even when he is not actively leading BTS through a rehearsal room, an interview or a global stage. It’s his ability to make people think, to question himself, to acknowledge when he has been wrong and to offer perspective without ever pretending to have all the answers.
Moreover, ARMY's have often listened to the way he sees the world, and the advice that he always gives, and the ability to take accountability. The willingness to introspect instead of pretending he has always had all the answers.
RM has spent years giving ARMY thoughtful observations about life, art, growing up and finding your way forward. But perhaps his latest leadership lesson is the most Nam-joon one yet: sometimes leadership is not about making a grand speech.
Sometimes everyone is just lying on the couch.
The window is open.
It is freezing.
And somebody has to get up.