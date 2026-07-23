But the metaphor works because RM’s leadership has evolved in much the same way. In BTS’ early years, he was the person who had to help hold everything together. As the members grew into artists with their own identities, careers and voices, leadership became more about knowing when to step forward — and when to let others find their own way. He hasn't shied away from expressing his frustrations either. During a Live recently, he talked about the difficulties of preparing their album Arirang, acknowledging clearly 'there's no captain'. "In the old days, I (usually me) or Yoongi-hyung would bring us forward, but now all of the members (and this is our strength) but all of us want to protect our great and precious relationship and so we're careful."