BTS seemed to have had the best time at the World Cup final
Yes, BTS really did light up the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final like Dynamite — and, somehow, the performance may have been even more spectacular than ARMY had imagined.
After the Viking row tribute had the stadium roaring, BTS arrived amid a sea of red, turning the Spain vs Argentina final into an unforgettable pop-culture crossover. Jungkook appeared first, followed by V, before the rest of the members joined in as the stadium erupted. There was funk, there was soul, there was choreography, and there was the unmistakable energy of BTS taking over the biggest football stage in the world.
V even gave the performance a Sunday-night football twist, modifying the lyrics to sing: “Ding dog, call me on my phone, iced tea and a game of football.”
But the Dynamite performance was only one part of BTS’ World Cup Final takeover.
If there is one thing ARMY can be trusted to do, it is to document absolutely everything. Every glance, and every reaction. Every celebrity encounter, along with every moment that might otherwise disappear into the chaos of a major sporting event.
So, how exactly did BTS spend their time at the World Cup Final?
The members were spotted watching the match from the stands, with Suga and RM appearing to be particularly invested in the nail-biting action. Their tense reactions were very relatable, especially during a final that had fans on the edge of their seats.
Jimin, meanwhile, appeared as relaxed as ever.
And then there was Jungkook, who, in a moment that fans found entirely unsurprising, appeared to be more concerned about food.
Jimin was also spotted alongside Justin Bieber in the crowd, with the two cheering during the match. Later, another video showed Jimin meeting and hugging children during the halftime festivities. Surrounded by a crowd of young fans, he appeared completely at ease.
“He is so loved,” one fan wrote.
The BTS World Cup experience also included a rather intense encounter with iShowSpeed. The American online streamer rushed towards the members and delivered an enthusiastic, back-breaking hug, leaving Jimin looking, according to fans, “terrified”.
And the celebrity encounters did not end there.
BTS were later spotted with football icon David Beckham, even posing for a photo with him. The members also reunited with Tom Cruise, sending fans into collective disbelief.
“What is this crossover,” one fan asked.