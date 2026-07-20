‘I met BTS and Spain scored’: IShowSpeed bear-hugs the band at World Cup final, does backflips

And BTS had just as much fun with the chaos. J-Hope, in particular, looked visibly delighted as Speed bounced around the group. Then came the moment ARMY probably wasn't expecting: RM calling him “Darren” — his real name, as if the world's most energetic football streamer had suddenly been welcomed into the BTS inner circle. ARMY did joke that Jimin looked rather terrified. And Jungkook stared at the backflip that Speed pulled.