IShowSpeed just made FIFA World Cup history

His love for football, particularly Cristiano Ronaldo, has helped him become a familiar face at major sporting events. He has streamed from the Ballon d'Or, the UEFA Champions League final and numerous football matches, with clips regularly going viral among fans. Whether he is the right role model for the millions of children who follow him is a debate for another day, especially given that some of his loud and aggressive on stream antics are often imitated by younger viewers. There is no denying, however, that his popularity has made him one of the most influential content creators of this generation.