IShowSpeed just made FIFA World Cup history

YouTube star becomes first content creator to perform at World Cup final
IShowSpeed is making history at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, becoming the first ever content creator to perform at a World Cup ceremony.
Unlike his usual live streams, which are filled with chaotic gaming reactions, public stunts and trademark backflips, Speed took to the stage for a legitimate musical performance during the tournament's closing ceremony.
The 21 year old American has grown into one of the biggest internet personalities in the world over the past few years. With more than 50 million YouTube subscribers, millions of followers across other social media platforms and billions of views on his videos, Speed has built a global fanbase through his energetic personality, football obsession and collaborations with some of the biggest names in sport and entertainment.
His love for football, particularly Cristiano Ronaldo, has helped him become a familiar face at major sporting events. He has streamed from the Ballon d'Or, the UEFA Champions League final and numerous football matches, with clips regularly going viral among fans. Whether he is the right role model for the millions of children who follow him is a debate for another day, especially given that some of his loud and aggressive on stream antics are often imitated by younger viewers. There is no denying, however, that his popularity has made him one of the most influential content creators of this generation.
At the World Cup final, Speed performed his viral hit "World Cup (Champions)", a song that has become closely associated with football fans since its release on June 1.
According to Speed, FIFA themselves approached him to secure the rights to use the track at the World Cup. What began as an unofficial fan anthem quickly exploded in popularity, amassing more than 90 million views on YouTube in its first month and becoming one of the biggest football songs of the tournament along with Shakira's song.
His appearance at the World Cup final underlines how influential social media creators have become, with Speed becoming the first streamer to perform on one of football's biggest stages.