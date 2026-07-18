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Shakira and Burna Boy gear up for historic World Cup final halftime show

The duo lead a host of global acts for FIFA's historic entertainment spectacle

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Shakira and Burna Boy are preparing to perform the official tournament song in FIFA's landmark halftime show.
Shakira and Burna Boy are preparing to perform the official tournament song in FIFA's landmark halftime show.
Instagram/shakira

As excitement builds for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain, music stars Shakira and Burna Boy have given fans a sneak peek into rehearsals for the tournament's first-ever halftime show.

The two artists, who also shared the stage during the World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico City, reunited at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey this week to put the finishing touches on their performance ahead of Sunday's showpiece.

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Shakira shared photos and videos from rehearsals on Instagram, posing alongside Burna Boy with the caption: "Getting ready for Sunday! @burnaboygram See you at the @fifaworldcup Final! Dai dai, iko, dale, allez, let's go."

The post quickly went viral, attracting more than a million likes and thousands of comments from fans eagerly awaiting the final.

This year's World Cup final will make history by introducing FIFA's first Super Bowl-style halftime entertainment. Unlike the traditional 15-minute break, the expanded show is expected to feature several international artists and a longer performance.

Shakira and Burna Boy are set to perform Dai Dai, the official song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The anthem celebrates unity through football while supporting the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

The star-studded halftime programme is also expected to feature performances and appearances by Justin Bieber, Madonna, BTS, the Ghetto Kids, acclaimed conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the PS22 Chorus alongside Coldplay, as well as beloved characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets, highlighting FIFA's global education initiative.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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