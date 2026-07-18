The two artists, who also shared the stage during the World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico City, reunited at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey this week to put the finishing touches on their performance ahead of Sunday's showpiece.

As excitement builds for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain, music stars Shakira and Burna Boy have given fans a sneak peek into rehearsals for the tournament's first-ever halftime show.

Shakira shared photos and videos from rehearsals on Instagram, posing alongside Burna Boy with the caption: "Getting ready for Sunday! @burnaboygram See you at the @fifaworldcup Final! Dai dai, iko, dale, allez, let's go."

Shakira and Burna Boy are set to perform Dai Dai, the official song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The anthem celebrates unity through football while supporting the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

This year's World Cup final will make history by introducing FIFA's first Super Bowl-style halftime entertainment. Unlike the traditional 15-minute break, the expanded show is expected to feature several international artists and a longer performance.

The star-studded halftime programme is also expected to feature performances and appearances by Justin Bieber, Madonna, BTS, the Ghetto Kids, acclaimed conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the PS22 Chorus alongside Coldplay, as well as beloved characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets, highlighting FIFA's global education initiative.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.