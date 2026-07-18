The duo lead a host of global acts for FIFA's historic entertainment spectacle
As excitement builds for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain, music stars Shakira and Burna Boy have given fans a sneak peek into rehearsals for the tournament's first-ever halftime show.
The two artists, who also shared the stage during the World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico City, reunited at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey this week to put the finishing touches on their performance ahead of Sunday's showpiece.
Shakira shared photos and videos from rehearsals on Instagram, posing alongside Burna Boy with the caption: "Getting ready for Sunday! @burnaboygram See you at the @fifaworldcup Final! Dai dai, iko, dale, allez, let's go."
The post quickly went viral, attracting more than a million likes and thousands of comments from fans eagerly awaiting the final.
This year's World Cup final will make history by introducing FIFA's first Super Bowl-style halftime entertainment. Unlike the traditional 15-minute break, the expanded show is expected to feature several international artists and a longer performance.
Shakira and Burna Boy are set to perform Dai Dai, the official song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The anthem celebrates unity through football while supporting the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.
The star-studded halftime programme is also expected to feature performances and appearances by Justin Bieber, Madonna, BTS, the Ghetto Kids, acclaimed conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the PS22 Chorus alongside Coldplay, as well as beloved characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets, highlighting FIFA's global education initiative.