"The pitch was much better because of the rain, because the rain made it (so) that the ball doesn't hang on your foot," Solbakken said. "It's going faster, smoother, and that made two good teams could play to their strength, so the pitch, due to the rain, was better. I'm more suspicious if there's no rain because then it's dry and short and then it could be more difficult, but with the rain today it made the pitch much, much better."