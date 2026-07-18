Spain ready for Argentina as Rodri makes bold World Cup final claim

"I don't think you've seen the same Spain across all the matches," the 30-year-old midfielder said. "I think Sunday's match will be quite different, as it will be a more physical one and we must be prepared. And I believe if we are known for something in this national team is that we know how to play different games based on the moment. So, we can adapt to having to defend, counterattacking, to attacking. We are a very complete team, and that is why we are here."