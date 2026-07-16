World Cup final preview: Can Spain dethrone Argentina

After just over five weeks the 2026 World Cup has reached its climax
Dubai: The World Cup final is confirmed! What a match up we have as European Champions Spain take on World Champions Argentina for football’s greatest prize.
Played at the New Jersey Stadium in New York the match will kick-off at 11pm in the UAE.
Spain will enter this one with extreme confidence after their stunning win over tournament favourites France in the semi-finals. Led by Luis de la Fuente, the nation haven’t lost a game since before their Euro 2024 triumph yet they faced criticism early in the tournament after a disappointing start drawing 0-0 with debutants Cape Verde.
From that point on, Spain shifted through the gears. They responded with a commanding 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia before overcoming Uruguay to seal top spot in their group, laying down a marker as one of the tournament favourites.
However, it has been in the knockout stages where La Fuente's side have been at their most impressive, combining their trademark defensive solidity with ruthless efficiency to dispatch each opponent. First they brushed aside Austria in the Round of 32 with Mikel Oyarzabal practically impressive, though he has been for the whole tournament leading the Spanish line.
After cruising to a 3-0 victory, Spain faced Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and showcased another side of their game that could prove crucial against Argentina's fiery stars…grit. Riding their luck at times in an evenly contested game, Mikel Merino grabbed the winner in stoppage time as their journey continued.
The quarter-finals saw Spain overcome Belgium 2-1 and, while it wasn't their trademark free-flowing performance, they once again found a way to get the job done.
The semi-finals showcased exactly what Spain are all about. Having conceded just one goal all tournament, the best defensive record of any nation, they came up against a France side whose attack had been the envy of the competition. But, just as they did on their way to winning Euro 2024, Spain completely nullified Les Bleus' attacking threat with a disciplined defensive display.
At the other end, Lamine Yamal finally produced the performance fans had been waiting for. The teenage star tormented France's backline throughout, playing a key role in both goals as Spain secured a deserved 2-0 victory to book their place in the World Cup final.
The defending champions have without a doubt had the bigger rollercoaster journey out of the two sides at this tournament.
Argentina made light work of the group stage, winning all three matches, with the standout performance coming in their opening game against Algeria as Lionel Messi proved he can still compete with the new generation by scoring a hat-trick.
Their route through the knockout stages could hardly have been more dramatic though. Time and time again, Argentina were pushed to the limit, but their ability to find a way through the toughest moments has shown exactly why they deserve their place in the final. Against Cape Verde, they were forced into extra time before finally finding the decisive goal to secure a thrilling 3-2 victory.
The drama continued in the Round of 16 when Egypt raced into a two-goal lead, leaving Argentina with just 10 minutes to save their tournament. Once again, they produced a stunning turnaround, scoring three times to complete a remarkable 3-2 comeback in the 90 minutes.
In the quarter-finals, Switzerland pushed them all the way to extra time before Argentina eventually went on to win 3-1.
Having scored two or more goals in every match of the tournament, Argentina faced their toughest test yet in the semi-finals against an England side determined to end a 60-year wait for World Cup glory.
When they fell behind with just five minutes remaining, it looked as though they may have pushed their luck to far this time. But this Argentina team has repeatedly shown their resilience, producing another incredible comeback to book their place in a second consecutive World Cup final.
Spain – Lamine Yamal
The image of baby Yamal being bathed by Messi has become one of football's most iconic photographs, and now, years later, the teenager has the chance to deny his childhood hero another World Cup crown. Like Messi, Yamal possesses a magical left foot capable of changing a game in an instant.
By his exceptionally high standards, the teenager has had a relatively quiet tournament after arriving in North America carrying an injury. But when Spain needed him most against France in the semi-finals, he produced a match-winning display, reminding the world why he is already regarded as one of football's brightest stars. He will need to reach those levels once again against Argentina if he is to inspire Spain to just their second World Cup title.
Argentina - Lionel Messi
He will show up, you just do not doubt it. Anyone who thought Messi was done at the top level has been proven wrong and when you think about it, should anyone have ever doubted him?
Eight goals he has scored at the age of 39, tied with Kylian Mbappe for the Golden Boot with one game to go. Aside from that, Messi leads the tournament for big chances created and has repeatedly rescued Argentina when they have needed him most. Can he do it one more time, or will the final mark the passing of the torch to football's next global icon?