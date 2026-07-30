ARMY joked that Jungkook bought the jersey
The shirt’s initial estimate at Christie’s was a modest $3,000 to $5,000. But after a week of competitive bidding at the “One Goal” auction, it ended up among the event’s biggest sellers, tying with an official FIFA match ball used during the Spain vs. Argentina final.
Naturally, ARMY had plenty to say about the result, with some fans joking that Jung Kook might have been the mystery bidder trying to keep the shirt within the BTS family.
The rest of BTS also proved their stage outfits come with serious collector value. V’s scarf and Jung Kook’s jacket each sold for $46,200, while Suga’s pants reached $33,000 and J-Hope’s gloves fetched $28,600, according to the Korea Times. Together, the group’s performance outfits raised $300,300, making up a significant portion of the auction’s total proceeds.
But beyond the eye-watering numbers, the auction had a bigger purpose. All proceeds will go towards FIFA’s Global Citizen Education Fund, supporting access to education and football resources for children in underserved communities.
A record-breaking shirt sale, a few very happy collectors and a good cause — not a bad day’s work for BTS.