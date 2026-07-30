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Jimin’s BTS World Cup halftime shirt sells for $110,000, ties FIFA match ball

ARMY joked that Jungkook bought the jersey

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Jimin of BTS performs during the Topps Final Halftime Show the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Jimin of BTS performs during the Topps Final Halftime Show the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
AFP-JUSTIN SETTERFIELD

Jimin has once again proved that even the smallest piece of BTS history can become a major collector’s item. A shirt he wore during BTS’s 2026 FIFA World Cup final halftime performance has sold at auction for a staggering $110,000, far exceeding early expectations.

The shirt’s initial estimate at Christie’s was a modest $3,000 to $5,000. But after a week of competitive bidding at the “One Goal” auction, it ended up among the event’s biggest sellers, tying with an official FIFA match ball used during the Spain vs. Argentina final.

Naturally, ARMY had plenty to say about the result, with some fans joking that Jung Kook might have been the mystery bidder trying to keep the shirt within the BTS family.

The rest of BTS also proved their stage outfits come with serious collector value. V’s scarf and Jung Kook’s jacket each sold for $46,200, while Suga’s pants reached $33,000 and J-Hope’s gloves fetched $28,600, according to the Korea Times. Together, the group’s performance outfits raised $300,300, making up a significant portion of the auction’s total proceeds.

But beyond the eye-watering numbers, the auction had a bigger purpose. All proceeds will go towards FIFA’s Global Citizen Education Fund, supporting access to education and football resources for children in underserved communities.

A record-breaking shirt sale, a few very happy collectors and a good cause — not a bad day’s work for BTS.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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