GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

BTS refuses to submit for Grammys, says 'music shouldn’t be divided by region' amid Asian Pop category debate

The septet also expressed gratitude to its fans

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
BTS last performed at the Grammys in 2022.
BTS last performed at the Grammys in 2022.

BTS has made a major statement ahead of the 69th Grammy Awards, not by adding another nomination campaign, but by stepping away from one entirely.

The band announced on Wednesday that it will not submit its music for Grammy consideration this year, a decision that has been widely viewed as a response to the Recording Academy’s newly introduced Asian pop category.

Sharing a statement through the Instagram Stories of all seven members, BTS said the decision was rooted in its belief that music should not be judged through geographical or linguistic divisions.

“We have decided not to submit our music to the Grammys this year,” the group said. “We hope music can be heard and loved as music itself, rather than being divided by region or language.”

The septet also expressed gratitude to its fans, thanking its official fandom ARMY and supporters around the world.

BTS steps back despite career-defining year

The decision comes at a time when BTS is enjoying one of its strongest commercial runs.

The group’s fifth studio album, ARIRANG, released in March, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after recording 641,000 units in its opening week — marking the biggest debut week for a group album in more than a decade.

Its lead single, “SWIM,” also made history by entering the Billboard Hot 100 at the top spot, further cementing BTS’ position as one of the biggest acts in global music.

Despite this momentum, the group has chosen not to enter the Grammy race this year.

New Grammy category sparks controversy

BTS’ announcement follows the Recording Academy’s decision in June to introduce Best Asian Pop Music Performance, one of five new categories added for the upcoming ceremony.

While the category was created to recognise the growing global influence of Asian pop music, critics have questioned whether separating Asian artists into a dedicated category limits their chances of competing in broader award fields.

Some have described the move as a form of segregation, arguing that artists should be recognised alongside all other performers rather than being divided by region.

BTS’ decision has reignited that conversation, with the group’s statement highlighting its desire for music to be appreciated beyond labels of language, geography or origin.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The decision comes after the Recording Academy introduced the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category, a move that has sparked debate among fans and critics who question whether separate categories help recognise global artists or further divide them.

Why BTS won't submit for Grammys

30m ago6m read
Chetan Sharma with Irfan Pathan, Upul Tharanga and Asghar Afghan during the press conference to announce the details of the inaugural Asian Legends League.

India vs Pakistan clash scheduled in Legends League

2m read
The Sharjah Court.

Sharjah Court deports Asian man over illegal transfers

1m read
Oil prices slipped in Asian trading on Friday as investors weighed the impact of the US naval blockade of Iran.

Oil slips as traders weigh Iran risks: Brent above $84

3m read