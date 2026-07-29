The septet also expressed gratitude to its fans
BTS has made a major statement ahead of the 69th Grammy Awards, not by adding another nomination campaign, but by stepping away from one entirely.
The band announced on Wednesday that it will not submit its music for Grammy consideration this year, a decision that has been widely viewed as a response to the Recording Academy’s newly introduced Asian pop category.
Sharing a statement through the Instagram Stories of all seven members, BTS said the decision was rooted in its belief that music should not be judged through geographical or linguistic divisions.
“We have decided not to submit our music to the Grammys this year,” the group said. “We hope music can be heard and loved as music itself, rather than being divided by region or language.”
The septet also expressed gratitude to its fans, thanking its official fandom ARMY and supporters around the world.
The decision comes at a time when BTS is enjoying one of its strongest commercial runs.
The group’s fifth studio album, ARIRANG, released in March, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after recording 641,000 units in its opening week — marking the biggest debut week for a group album in more than a decade.
Its lead single, “SWIM,” also made history by entering the Billboard Hot 100 at the top spot, further cementing BTS’ position as one of the biggest acts in global music.
Despite this momentum, the group has chosen not to enter the Grammy race this year.
BTS’ announcement follows the Recording Academy’s decision in June to introduce Best Asian Pop Music Performance, one of five new categories added for the upcoming ceremony.
While the category was created to recognise the growing global influence of Asian pop music, critics have questioned whether separating Asian artists into a dedicated category limits their chances of competing in broader award fields.
Some have described the move as a form of segregation, arguing that artists should be recognised alongside all other performers rather than being divided by region.
BTS’ decision has reignited that conversation, with the group’s statement highlighting its desire for music to be appreciated beyond labels of language, geography or origin.