Throughout the run, Suga kept checking on Jungkook to make sure if he was okay
Who knew that BTS's Suga would turn out to be the chatty one during a run, while Jungkook would struggle to keep up? Well that's what happened.
In a new VLOG, Suga took Jungkook out for a run, and spent much of the journey doing what Suga apparently does best when it comes to his younger bandmate: Looking after him, while chatting on about Busan as Jungkook huffed and puffed to keep up.
The pair set off for their 10km run, with Suga repeatedly turning around to check on Jungkook as they made their way along. Even when you're running together, you still need to make sure Jungkook is still there. What's the bet that Jungkook will take Suga out on a bike ride next? (Please make that happen).
At one point, Suga even appeared to be thinking about adjusting his pace to suit Jungkook. “Probably have to adjust the speed to suit Jungkook,” he said.
Jungkook, meanwhile, seemed ready to make a deal with himself: once he reached 5km, he would continue running at his own pace.
But Yoongi was having none of it. “No, we can run together. No one can give up,” Suga told him.
Suga also kept chatting to Jungkook during the run, talking about Busan as the two made their way through the city. And every now and then, he would turn back to check on Jungkook. Of course, there was one small plot twist.
After all that encouragement to run together, Jungkook eventually took a taxi back to the hotel anyway. Jungkook would have his revenge soon, we're sure, and barge into the next season of Suchwita, Suga's variety show, and do That That, and hold up the entire crew. (Let this not be a fever dream, we do need a Suchwita show again)
Fans couldn't help but notice the very Suga-like care threaded through the whole thing. Yoongi may have been the one setting the pace, but he was also keeping an eye on Jungkook the entire time. Ah HYYH fans, where we at?
And Jungkook? He ran 10km, had a scenic chat with his hyung and then took a taxi home. He would rather work out on his own time, sorry Suga.
The band has been busy touring this year, after dominating the US, they created ripples in Europe and then returned to light up the FIFA World Cup.