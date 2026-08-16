BTS' V's hearing loss, K-Dramas smash ratings records, TXT's Yeonjun conquers LA: This week in K-Entertainment

For context, the category covers K-pop, J-pop, and C-pop based on language rather than an artist's nationality. BTS, for their part, posted on Instagram expressing hope that their music could be appreciated on its own terms rather than sorted by region or language. The group has picked up five Grammy nods since 2021, mostly in Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, so this isn't a case of sour grapes; it's a genuine philosophical disagreement about how their music should be judged.